  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bellingham sent off Dortmund have to settle for a draw against Freiburg

SDA

14.12.2025 - 17:34

Niko Kovac's Dortmund at least salvaged a point in Freiburg.
Niko Kovac's Dortmund at least salvaged a point in Freiburg.
Picture: Keystone

Borussia Dortmund concede two points in the 14th Bundesliga round. The third-placed team drew 1-1 in Freiburg after Jobe Bellingham was sent off.

Keystone-SDA

14.12.2025, 17:34

14.12.2025, 17:40

Dortmund had the game under control until shortly after the break and deservedly led 1-0 after just over half an hour thanks to a goal from Ramy Bensebaini. The setback came in the 53rd minute. A risky pass from Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was intercepted by a Freiburg player, and Bellingham could only help himself with an emergency foul.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Freiburg took advantage of their superior numbers with Johan Manzambi. Lucas Höler scored acrobatically and unstoppably to make it 1:1. Freiburg's supposed 2:1 in the 87th minute did not count due to an offside.

More from the department

Two Lausanne players sent off. Basel have to settle for a goalless draw despite being outnumbered

Two Lausanne players sent offBasel have to settle for a goalless draw despite being outnumbered

Successful return to the Bundesliga. Urs Fischer's Mainz snatch a point from Bayern

Successful return to the BundesligaUrs Fischer's Mainz snatch a point from Bayern

Woltemade with own goal. Xhaka's Sunderland put Schär's Newcastle in their place

Woltemade with own goalXhaka's Sunderland put Schär's Newcastle in their place