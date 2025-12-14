Niko Kovac's Dortmund at least salvaged a point in Freiburg. Picture: Keystone

Borussia Dortmund concede two points in the 14th Bundesliga round. The third-placed team drew 1-1 in Freiburg after Jobe Bellingham was sent off.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dortmund had the game under control until shortly after the break and deservedly led 1-0 after just over half an hour thanks to a goal from Ramy Bensebaini. The setback came in the 53rd minute. A risky pass from Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was intercepted by a Freiburg player, and Bellingham could only help himself with an emergency foul.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Freiburg took advantage of their superior numbers with Johan Manzambi. Lucas Höler scored acrobatically and unstoppably to make it 1:1. Freiburg's supposed 2:1 in the 87th minute did not count due to an offside.