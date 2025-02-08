Niko Kovac sees little to cheer about on his debut as BVB coach Keystone

Borussia Dortmund can't get back on track with Niko Kovac either. BVB lose at home to Stuttgart on the new coach's debut. Leverkusen's gap to leaders Bayern Munich grows.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Waldemar Anton, of all people, led Dortmund to a 2:1 home defeat against Stuttgart. The defender, who moved from Swabia to BVB in the summer, scored the own goal in the 50th minute with an unfortunate deflection to make it 0-1. Anton's successor Jeff Chabot increased the lead twelve minutes later.

For Dortmund, who were short-handed in the final minutes due to a yellow card against Julian Ryerson, Julian Brandt could only reduce the deficit ten minutes before the end.

With one exception - Karim Adeyemi replaced Julien Duranville in the starting line-up - Kovac fielded the same team as interim coach Mike Tullberg in the 2:1 win against Heidenheim. Despite having more of the play and better chances, the next setback came in the first half. Even then, Anton was not at his best in one scene; with a hair-raising misplaced pass, he sent Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav alone on Gregor Kobel in the 37th minute. Undav then curved around Kobel, but was only just prevented from finishing by Emre Can.

Because Bayer Leverkusen dropped points in Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich now lead the table by eight points after their 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday evening. Champions Leverkusen, for whom Florian Wirtz only came on after an hour, had to settle for a goalless draw three days after the intense 120 minutes in the Cup against Cologne (3-2 n.V.).

In Mainz, Silvan Widmer was in the starting eleven for the first time since September "thanks" to a yellow card suspension for his team-mate Anthony Caci. Widmer once again wore the captain's armband, but was unable to prevent Mainz from dropping points again after five home wins with a 0-0 draw against Augsburg. Widmer's direct opponent at Augsburg was Cédric Zesiger.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 1:2 (0:0). - 81,365 spectators. - Goals: 50. Anton (own goal) 0:1. 61. Chabot 0:2. 81. Brandt 1:2. - Remarks: Dortmund with Kobel, Stuttgart with Stergiou, without Rieder and Jaquez (both substitutes). 89th yellow card against Ryerson (Dortmund).

Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 0:0 - 28'198 spectators. - Comments: Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Mainz 05 - Augsburg 0:0 - 33'000 spectators. - Comments: Mainz with Widmer (until 80.), Augsburg with Zesiger (until 77.).

Freiburg - Heidenheim 1:0 (1:0). - 34'000 spectators. - Goal: 30. Grifo 1:0. - Remarks: Freiburg without Manzambi (substitute) and Ogbus (not in the squad).

Hoffenheim - Union Berlin 0:4 (0:1). - 20'023 spectators. - Goals: 24 Hollerbach 0:1. 61 Ljubicic 0:2. 73 Ilic 0:3. 87 Hollerbach 0:4.

Other game on Saturday: Borussia Mönchengladbach - Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30).