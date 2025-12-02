Kobel is powerless to stop the goal. Imago

For Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Borussia Dortmund, the Cup ends in the round of 16. BVB lost 1-0 at home to Leverkusen.

Dortmund had won at Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Kasper Hjulmand's team returned the favor three days later. In the first ever Cup duel between these two teams, Kobel had to concede defeat in the 34th minute. The young Algerian Ibrahim Maza scored after an assist from Alejandro Grimaldo. Dortmund had two of their best opportunities before the break through Karim Adeyemi. But despite many dicey situations in the Leverkusen penalty area and a 12:0 corner kick ratio, the visitors held their own and are through to the quarter-finals.

Elvedi brothers eliminated with their teams

In the other Bundesliga clash on Tuesday, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Nico Elvedi were eliminated at home to St. Pauli in the round of 16. Former Swiss junior international Haris Tabakovic equalized for Gladbach to make it 1:1. Louis Oppie scored the winner for Hamburg in the 83rd minute.

St. Pauli are through to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. Keystone

Nico Elvedi's brother also missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals. Jan Elvedi and 1. FC Kaiserslautern were brutally defeated 1:6 at Hertha Berlin, their rivals in the 2nd Bundesliga. 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn scored for the Berliners, making him the youngest scorer in the German Cup in the post-war era.