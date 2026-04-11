Dortmund suffer a major setback KEYSTONE

Borussia Dortmund suffer a setback in their pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich. BVB lost 1-0 to Leverkusen and will probably have to bury their championship dreams for good. Meanwhile, bottom club Heidenheim sent out a sign of life.

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Borussia Dortmund's fans were cautious about their ambitions to win the Bundesliga title. But at least behind closed doors, they were certainly there - the dreamers in black and yellow who imagined how their team could still catch the overpowering Bayern.

On Saturday, all these dreams suffered a severe setback. BVB lost 0:1 at home to Leverkusen and are now twelve points behind the record and serial champions. Robert Andrich proved to be the match-winner for Leverkusen, who moved up into a Europa League place, when he beat Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the BVB goal with a shot from distance shortly before the break. Although the home team had more of the play and opportunities to score, Andrich's ball was the only one to find the net.

Bayern beat St. Pauli 5:0 in the evening game. Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Michael Olise, Nicolas Jackson and Raphael Guerreiro scored the goals. Harry Kane was spared. Bayern broke their 54-year-old goal record in Hamburg. The Bavarians scored 101 to 105 goals this season. The previous record from the 1971/72 season - also set by Bayern - was 101 goals.

Bayern can secure the championship trophy (for the 35th time) in a week's time on Sunday. A home win against Stuttgart will be enough if Dortmund fail to win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Heidenheim plunges Wolfsburg further into misery

While the decision at the top is approaching, things got even more exciting at the other end of the table. Heidenheim was primarily responsible for this. The bottom club celebrated their first win against Union Berlin since December 2025 and are still six points behind the barrage place and eight points behind a direct non-relegation place. Heidenheim remained unbeaten for the third time, bringing them to within two points of Wolfsburg, who have now gone twelve games without a win and were held to a 2-1 draw against Frankfurt for the ninth time in that period.

Rankings and telegrams

Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 42nd Andrich 0:1 - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel. Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (not in the squad).

Leipzig - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 80. Diomande 1:0 - Note: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Heidenheim - Union Berlin 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 9. Honsak 1:0. 36. Honsak 2:0. 75. Querfeld 2:1. 79. Zivzivadze 3:1. - Remark: Heidenheim without Stergiou (not in the squad).

Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:2 (0:2). - Goals: 21 Höjlund 0:1. 32 Kalimuendo 0:2. 97 Pejcinovic 1:2. - Note: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.