Dortmund suffer a major setback KEYSTONE

Borussia Dortmund suffer a setback in their pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich. BVB lost 0:1 to Leverkusen and will probably have to bury their championship dreams for good.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Borussia Dortmund's fans were cautious about their ambitions to become Bundesliga champions. But at least behind closed doors, they were certainly there - the dreamers in black and yellow who imagined how their team would still be able to catch the overpowering Bayern.

On Saturday, these dreamers suffered a severe setback. BVB lost 0:1 at home to Leverkusen and are now already twelve points behind the record and serial champions, who are expected to receive their 35th championship trophy in the near future.

Robert Andrich proved to be the match-winner for Leverkusen, who moved up into a Europa League place, when he beat Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the BVB goal with a shot from distance shortly before the break. Although the home team largely had more of the play and scoring opportunities, Andrich's ball was the only one to find its way into the net.

Heidenheim plunge Wolfsburg further into misery

While the decision at the top of the table was approaching, things became even more exciting at the other end of the table. Heidenheim were primarily responsible for this. The bottom club celebrated their first win against Union Berlin since December 2025 and are still six points behind the barrage place and eight points behind a direct non-relegation place. Heidenheim remained unbeaten for the third time and moved to within two points of Wolfsburg, who have now gone twelve games without a win and were held to a 2-1 draw against Frankfurt, the ninth time they have failed to score in this period.

Rankings and telegrams

Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 42nd Andrich 0:1 - Remarks: Borussia Dortmund with Kobel. Bayer Leverkusen without Omlin (not in the squad).

Leipzig - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:0 (0:0). - Goal: 80. Diomande 1:0 - Note: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi.

Heidenheim - Union Berlin 3:1 (2:0). - Goals: 9. Honsak 1:0. 36. Honsak 2:0. 75. Querfeld 2:1. 79. Zivzivadze 3:1. - Remark: Heidenheim without Stergiou (not in the squad).

Wolfsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:2 (0:2). - Goals: 21 Höjlund 0:1. 32 Kalimuendo 0:2. 97 Pejcinovic 1:2. - Note: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda.