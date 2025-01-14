Dortmund fans cannot be satisfied with their team's performance. Keystone

Borussia Dortmund continue to weaken in the Bundesliga. After conceding three goals in the first half, the team led by national team goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was defeated 2:4 at second-to-last Holstein Kiel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Giovanni Reyna, assisted by Kiel goalkeeper Timon Weiner, and Jamie Gittens on the follow-up could only reduce the visitors' deficit after an inferior first 45 minutes with some hair-raising carelessness. Even a red card against Kiel's Lewis Holtby in the 86th minute did not help to equalize. Jann-Fiete Arp made everything clear in the 98th minute with the fourth goal from over 40 meters into the empty goal, when Kobel also tried to equalize in the opponent's penalty area.

As a result, Dortmund are now outside the European Cup places after half a stint. The weaknesses under embattled coach Nuri Sahin are particularly glaring in foreign stadiums: Dortmund have lost six of their nine away games in the championship and won just one.