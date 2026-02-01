Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during his 200th competitive match for Dortmund sda

The championship race in the Bundesliga could become exciting after all. Borussia Dortmund defeated Heidenheim 3:2 at home and closed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich to six points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dortmund had more trouble than expected against the team at the bottom of the table. After BVB took the lead through Waldemar Anton in the 44th minute, the home team conceded an equalizer through Julian Niehues in first-half stoppage time. The midfielder beat Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who was playing his 200th competitive match for Dortmund, a second time in the 48th minute to make it 2-1. Kobel was powerless to stop both goals.

Then came the big time for Serhou Guirassy, who scored a brace (68th/70th) to give the favorites the three points they had budgeted for. In the 85th minute, he missed the golden chance for a hat-trick with a missed penalty - he had scored from the spot at 2:2. Ultimately, however, this was only a side note. Dortmund celebrated their fourth win in a row and once again benefited from Bayern's slip-up, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Hamburg on Saturday after losing 2-1 at home to Augsburg the week before.

Demirovic scores: Stuttgart beat Freiburg

New in fourth place is Stuttgart, who beat Freiburg 1-0 thanks to a dream goal from Ermedin Demirovic in the 90th minute. VfB had already scored in the 90th minute on Thursday in their 3-2 win over Young Boys in the Europa League.

The hosts missed a number of chances in front of goal. The Swabians remained unbeaten in the championship for the seventh game in a row and celebrated their fifth win in the process. Swiss defender Luca Jaquez, who had been injured recently, was substituted for Stuttgart in the 93rd minute. For Freiburg, Johan Manzambi was on the pitch until the 68th minute and Bruno Ogbus from the 78th minute.