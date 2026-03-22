Sebastian Kehl's time in Dortmund has come to an end Keystone

Recently, there have been rumors about a possible departure of Sebastian Kehl from Dortmund. Now it's over immediately at BVB.

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Borussia Dortmund is parting ways with sporting director Sebastian Kehl with immediate effect. The 46-year-old former BVB captain has to leave the club after more than 20 years. "The separation from Sebastian Kehl naturally means a cut in our sporting management," announced club boss Carsten Cramer.

Kehl and his personnel planning have been criticized for some time. Nevertheless, the separation comes as a surprise at this point in time. On Saturday evening, after the 3:2 win against Hamburger SV, Kehl spoke about his squad plans and the status of negotiations with Nico Schlotterbeck regarding an early contract extension.

Kehl had held talks with the central defender over the past few days. Kehl was also on a scouting tour in the previous week. On Sunday, he was then informed of the separation, which should probably have taken place in the summer.

"In a very open discussion, Sebastian Kehl, Carsten Cramer and I came to the mutual conclusion that the time is right for change in the summer," said sporting director Lars Ricken. "So that both sides can prepare for this, we have mutually agreed to terminate Sebastian's employment immediately." Ricken and Kehl became German champions together as players with BVB in 2002.

In 2018, Kehl initially became head of BVB's licensed player department and in 2022 sports director as successor to Michael Zorc. However, Kehl had already been passed over in the selection of a sporting director. Ricken was chosen at the time.