Gregor Kobel and his Dortmund team-mates desperately need a first win in 2025 Keystone

The final two rounds of the league phase in the Champions League are just around the corner. On Tuesday, Dortmund, among others, could make it through to the knockout round and take a step out of the crisis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Champions League is entering the decisive phase. Matchday 7 is coming up.

The match between Bologna and BVB could become Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin's fateful game.

blue Sport broadcasts all UEFA Champions League matches live. Show more

If it was only about the Champions League, Dortmund and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel would have been able to travel to Bologna with composure. BVB are well on their way to surviving the league phase, and even a direct entry into the round of 16 is realistic. However, because Dortmund's start to 2025 has been a complete failure with three defeats in as many Bundesliga games, coach Nuri Sahin must fear for his job. There is already speculation about the young coach's possible successor.

The match against Bologna could be a fateful game for Sahin. The Italian Champions League debutants with Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and the injured Michel Aebischer in their ranks are as good as out of the competition, but will be highly motivated with a view to a first win in their Champions League history.

Leverkusen against Atlético, Amdouni against Barça

The other Swiss players in action on Tuesday have a better chance of progressing than the trio from Bologna. Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen go into their clash with Atlético Madrid in fourth place, Zeki Amdouni is in a qualifying place with Benfica Lisbon ahead of their home game against Barcelona, as is Ardon Jashari with FC Brugge, who welcome Juventus Turin. Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn's AS Monaco, who play Aston Villa at home, are still on course for the knockout rounds despite a dip in form.

For VfB Stuttgart with Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou, a win at Slovan Bratislava, who are still without points, could see them advance to the top 24. Gregory Wüthrich, on the other hand, can no longer have high hopes of progressing with Sturm Graz ahead of their visit to Atalanta Bergamo.