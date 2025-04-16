Dortmund in melancholy. KEYSTONE

Dortmund wins against Barcelona, but is still eliminated from the Champions League. The media praise the Borussians' committed performance - including from Spain.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Borussia Dortmund remain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a 3:1 win in the second leg against Barcelona.

"On the verge of tragedy", "bad day", "flirting with another European catastrophe": the Spanish press didn't have a good word to say about FC Barcelona's pomaded performance in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Borussia Dortmund (1:3). BVB, on the other hand, received a lot of praise despite their elimination - especially treble scorer Serhou Guirassy, who now has 13 goals for the season in the top flight.

🇩🇪 Germany

"Sky":"Borussia Dortmund and the outstanding triple goalscorer Serhou Guirassy caused the giant to falter, but missed the miracle against FC Barcelona in the Champions League."

"Bild":"Missed the black and yellow miracle and still sold dearly! Borussia Dortmund win 3:1 against Barcelona after a strong performance in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, but still have to bow out of the competition after the heavy 4:0 defeat in the first leg."

"EuroSport":"Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated from the Champions League, but made an exclamation mark with their 3:1 win against FC Barcelona. Serhou Guirassy scored three goals for BVB. Dortmund showed passion, tactical discipline and brought down coach Hansi Flick's team for the first time in 2025. A strong performance with a signal effect for the Bundesliga too?"

"Sport.de":"Played FC Barcelona, who had previously been unbeaten in 2025, partly against the yellow wall, kept the belief in the "greatest football miracle in Borussia Dortmund's history" (original quote: sports director Lars Ricken) alive for 90 minutes and once again proved that they can play in the concert of the greats on the European stage. BVB bowed out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening with their heads held high. A circumstance that is certainly dangerous."

The Barcelona hurdle was too high for BVB. Federico Gambarini/dpa

🇪🇸 Spain

"Sport":"An unrecognizable Barça survives 'hell' in Dortmund. The Blaugrana team flirted with another European disaster, but made the most of their 4-0 win at Montjuïc to return to the semi-finals of the Champions League."

"AS":"Barça are back in the semi-finals after six years, although they had to fight extremely hard. Guirassy made life difficult for the Catalans, who were given a breather by Bensebaini's own goal."

"Marca":"On to the semi-finals, on the verge of tragedy. A bad game for the Blaugrana, who conceded the first goal after just 11 minutes."

"Mundo Deportivo":"Barça reach the semi-finals again after six years following a bad day. The Germans took a 2-0 and 3-1 lead thanks to a Guirassy treble, but the home team's own goal brought an unrecognizable Barça team to life."

🇬🇧 Great Britain

"The Sun":"Germans pay the price for a poor first leg despite Guirassy's hat-trick."

"Daily Mail":"Borussia Dortmund star breaks Mohamed Salah's Champions League record - but his hat-trick is in vain as Barcelona reach the semi-finals."

Never before has a BVB player scored as often as Serhou Guirassy in a Champions League season. Federico Gambarini/dpa

🇫🇷 France

"L'Equipe":"After the humiliation in the first leg in Barcelona, the Borussia Dortmund players could console themselves with the fact that they are the first to have beaten Barça since the start of 2025. They can also boast that they outplayed the Catalans in the hot Signal Iduna Park like rarely before. But that wasn't enough to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League."

🇮🇹 Italy

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"Dortmund try, but Guirassy's treble is not enough for the comeback: Barcelona in the semi-finals."

"Tuttosport":"Borussia Dortmund tried to pull off a great feat, but an own goal dashed their hopes."

"Corriere dello Sport":"Barcelona suffers but rejoices: Borussia Dortmund knocked out"

🇨🇭 Switzerland

"Blick":"Courageous BVB is not rewarded - Barça continues to tremble."

"Basler Zeitung":"BVB is eliminated and Bensebaini becomes a tragic figure."

Barcelona and Fermin Lopez are still shaking after the 4:0 at home in Dortmund, but are back in the semi-finals for the first time in six years. sda

🇦🇹 Austria

"Der Standard":"A treble from Serhou Guirassy was not enough to prevent Dortmund's exit. At least the Germans managed a partial success, as Barça conceded another defeat after 24 unbeaten competitive matches."