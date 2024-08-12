  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Dortmund sign Beier from Hoffenheim

SDA

12.8.2024 - 19:28

International striker replaces international striker: Maximilian Beier moves from Hoffenheim to Dortmund, where he will fill the gap left by Niclas Füllkrug.
International striker replaces international striker: Maximilian Beier moves from Hoffenheim to Dortmund, where he will fill the gap left by Niclas Füllkrug.
Imago

Borussia Dortmund has responded to the departure of Niclas Füllkrug by signing Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old striker arrives from Hoffenheim and signs a five-year contract with BVB.

12.8.2024 - 19:28

The transfer fee is reportedly on a par with the Füllkrug transfer to West Ham, which brought Gregor Kobel's club around 30 million euros.

Beier, who can be deployed flexibly in attack, scored 16 goals in 33 games for Hoffenheim last season, after which he made his debut for the German national team in June and jumped on the European Championship bandwagon. He played in the preliminary round against Switzerland at the finals.

SDA

More from the department

"For personal reasons"Georg Heitz leaves Chicago Fire at the end of the season

BVB star looks deep. Süle:

BVB star looks deepSüle: "I didn't manage to motivate myself anymore"

Double ligament tear. Gabriel Sigua will miss Basel for at least two months

Double ligament tearGabriel Sigua will miss Basel for at least two months