Carney Chukwuemeka provides Dortmund elation with his first goal for BVB

Dortmund, Stuttgart and Leipzig are the winners of Saturday's 28th Bundesliga round. The trio made up ground in the battle for the international places. Bayer Leverkusen celebrate in stoppage time.

Borussia Dortmund won 4:1 at SC Freiburg, while VfB Stuttgart won 4:0 in Bochum with the Swiss trio of Fabian Rieder, Leonidas Stergiou and starting debutant Luca Jaquez. RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 3-1 at home.

Karim Adeyemi and Chelsea loanee Carney Chukwuemeka both scored for Dortmund after being set up by Maximilian Beier, while Serhou Guirassy and Bynoe Gittens added goals in the final 25 minutes. Former St.Gallen man Ermedin Demirovic scored three times for Stuttgart, who had previously lost six in a row in the league, three days after their 3-1 win over Leipzig in the cup semi-final. Stergiou provided the assist for Demirovic's 4:0.

Mainz stumble against Kiel

Mainz 05, the surprise team of coach Bo Henriksen, only half-prevented a misstep against Holstein Kiel after the defeat in Dortmund. Kiel's Alexander Bernhardsson curled a ball into the far top corner with pinpoint accuracy in the first half. Mainz then pressed, but could only equalize through Nelson Weiper with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Mainz's slip-up against the former last-placed team brought RB Leipzig back to within a point of the Champions League places. The Saxons won their first league game under interim coach Zsolt Löw 3-1, thanks in part to being outnumbered for more than an hour against Hoffenheim. Borussia Mönchengladbach could draw level with Mainz with a win at St. Pauli on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen also struggled against Heidenheim after their Cup defeat to second-division side Bielefeld, but came away with a very flattering 1-0 win through substitute Emiliano Buendia in the 91st minute. After the 28th round, the pre-season champions remain six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who won 3-1 at Augsburg on Friday.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Heidenheim - Bayer Leverkusen 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 91st Buendía 0:1 - Comments: Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund 1:4 (0:1). - Goals: 34. Adeyemi 0:1. 51. Chukwuemeka 0:2. 68. Guirassy 0:3. 78. Gittens 0:4. 88. Eggestein 1:4. - Comments: Freiburg without Ogbus (not in the squad) and Manzambi (substitute). Dortmund with Kobel.

Bochum - VfB Stuttgart 0:4 (0:2). - Goals: 8. Chabot 0:1. 11. Demirovic 0:2. 48. Demirovic 0:3. 85. Demirovic 0:4. - Comments: Stuttgart with Stergiou (assist for 4:0), Jaquez (until 74) and Rieder (until 84).

Leipzig - Hoffenheim 3:1 (2:1). - Goals: 11. Bischof 0:1. 24. Sesko 1:1. 43. Baku 2:1. 84. Poulsen 3:1. - Comments: 28th red card against Östigaard (Hoffenheim).

Mainz 05 - Holstein Kiel 1:1 (0:1). - Goals: 34 Bernhardsson 0:1. 75 Weiper 1:1. - Remarks: Mainz without Widmer (substitute).

