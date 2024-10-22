  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Champions League Dortmund travel to defending champions Real

SDA

22.10.2024 - 05:00

Gregor Kobel takes Dortmund to Madrid
Gregor Kobel takes Dortmund to Madrid
Keystone

Borussia Dortmund travel to defending champions Real Madrid on Tuesday as leaders of the Champions League. The team with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has impressed on the European stage so far.

22.10.2024, 05:00

So far, the reformed Champions League has everyone cheering for black and yellow. After two match days, Borussia Dortmund is at the top of the table, one of seven teams with maximum points. At the beginning of October, BVB taught Celtic Glasgow, who will host Young Boys in January, a lesson and sent the Scots home with a 7:1 victory. Karim Adeyemi, who is currently injured, scored a hat-trick before the break and Serhou Guirassy scored twice.

It was a game for the gallery - and for the goal difference. After the 3:0 win against Brugge in the opener, Dortmund are currently top of the table with 10:1 goals. This flawless record could be in jeopardy on Tuesday. The Germans face defending champions Real Madrid away from home on matchday three.

It will be a rematch of last year's final, when the record Champions League winners prevailed 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London, displaying impressive composure and efficiency against Dortmund, who dominated the game at times. Unlike BVB, the Spaniards got off to a bumpy start in the newly relaunched top flight. After the surprising 1-0 defeat at Lille at the beginning of October, Carlo Ancelotti's team are under pressure to make a move if they are not to jeopardize a place in the top eight and thus direct qualification for the round of 16.

SDA

More from the department

After more than a year. Brazil star Neymar celebrates comeback

After more than a yearBrazil star Neymar celebrates comeback

Artificial intelligence predicts. This is what the Super League table looks like at the end of the season

Artificial intelligence predictsThis is what the Super League table looks like at the end of the season

After the end for Zeidler. Bochum back ex-FCZ coach Ural and Feldhoff

After the end for ZeidlerBochum back ex-FCZ coach Ural and Feldhoff