Borussia Dortmund travel to defending champions Real Madrid on Tuesday as leaders of the Champions League. The team with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has impressed on the European stage so far.

So far, the reformed Champions League has everyone cheering for black and yellow. After two match days, Borussia Dortmund is at the top of the table, one of seven teams with maximum points. At the beginning of October, BVB taught Celtic Glasgow, who will host Young Boys in January, a lesson and sent the Scots home with a 7:1 victory. Karim Adeyemi, who is currently injured, scored a hat-trick before the break and Serhou Guirassy scored twice.

It was a game for the gallery - and for the goal difference. After the 3:0 win against Brugge in the opener, Dortmund are currently top of the table with 10:1 goals. This flawless record could be in jeopardy on Tuesday. The Germans face defending champions Real Madrid away from home on matchday three.

It will be a rematch of last year's final, when the record Champions League winners prevailed 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in London, displaying impressive composure and efficiency against Dortmund, who dominated the game at times. Unlike BVB, the Spaniards got off to a bumpy start in the newly relaunched top flight. After the surprising 1-0 defeat at Lille at the beginning of October, Carlo Ancelotti's team are under pressure to make a move if they are not to jeopardize a place in the top eight and thus direct qualification for the round of 16.

