Karim Adeyemi scores the winner for BVB. KEYSTONE

Borussia Dortmund celebrate their fourth win in the 5th round of the Bundesliga and remain within striking distance of Bayern with a two-point deficit. Augsburg lost the basement duel in Heidenheim.

Patrick Lämmle

Dortmund won 2-0 at Mainz, with Swiss international goalkeeper Gregor Kobel keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time in a row. Daniel Svensson and the currently prolific Karim Adeyemi scored the goals in the first half after counter-attacks. The final pass for both goals was provided by Julian Brandt, who came into the starting eleven at short notice after top scorer Serhou Guirassy was injured in the warm-up.

Silvan Widmer started for Mainz for the first time this season and saw goalkeeper Robin Zentner sent off after 67 minutes following an emergency brake against Adeyemi. The attack was initiated by a long clearance from Kobel.

Augsburg are still struggling to get going. Coach Sandro Wagner's team lost 2-1 at Heidenheim, who are still without points, and suffered their fourth defeat in a row after their brilliant opening win in Freiburg. Fabian Rieder provided the assist for the visitors' stoppage-time equalizer. Cédric Zesiger, who was substituted after just under an hour, cut an unfortunate figure when conceding the second goal.

Leipzig won 1:0 in Wolfsburg and are one point behind BVB. Four points behind them are Leverkusen, who won 2:1 at St. Pauli.

