Dortmund want to lay the foundations for a place in the round of 16 in Lisbon. The coach and captain are confident.

Borussia Dortmund are in crisis and want to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon. The first leg is scheduled for Tuesday (21:00 live on blue Sport). The most important facts ahead of the showdown with the team led by super striker Viktor Gyökeres.

The starting position:

Dortmund's new coach Niko Kovac lost his first game with BVB. The Revierclub lost 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but Kovac said he saw a lot of positives in the game and wants to build on them against Sporting. "We'll get it right," said the 53-year-old on the evening before the game. "We have a top team. I'm convinced that my team will show their best face."

Emre Can is also confident. "I believe we can turn things around soon," said the defensive man. "You have to try to stay positive. The negative doesn't get you anywhere."

Dortmund's personnel:

Dortmund do not have any major personnel worries. However, left-back Ramy Bensebaini is out for the short term with a muscle strain. The Algerian could be replaced by new signing Daniel Svensson, who could make his starting debut for the club. Another winter transfer is in the BVB squad for the first time and is available as a wild card: Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The opponent:

BVB and Sporting have already met four times in the Champions League. Dortmund won three times, Lisbon won once. Back then, in November 2021, the current Dortmund captain Can was also there. "The stadium is very loud. I know how difficult it is," said the 31-year-old. Can saw the red card at the time. Dortmund missed out on the round of 16.

The Portuguese side's big star comes from Sweden and has played for Sporting since 2023. Attacker Gyökeres has already scored 22 times in 20 league games this season. In the Champions League, the 26-year-old, who has also played for FC St. Pauli in his career, has scored six times in seven games.

Dortmund are of course also aware of his strength. Nevertheless, central defender Waldemar Anton is not afraid. "Yes, he scores a lot of goals, but I think you can defend against any striker," said the German international. Gyökeres has also been struggling recently and has been given a break more often.

