Borussia Dortmund is a good 50 million euros richer after reaching the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. In addition, the multi-million euro hosting contract was extended. But not everyone can celebrate.

Jobe Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund are through to the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, where they will take on Real Madrid on Sunday night.

For Jobe, the duel against his brother Jude would have been a dream come true. But because he received his second yellow card of the tournament in the round of 16 against CF Monterrey, he is suspended for the match.

Bellingham was obviously unaware of the yellow card rule. "He was very surprised at half-time that he was now suspended," said BVB coach Niko Kovac. Show more

Only Jobe Bellingham was visibly crestfallen after Borussia Dortmund's quarter-final appearance at the Club World Cup and needed consoling. The new BVB star will miss Saturday's clash against Real Madrid and, from his point of view, especially the brotherly duel with former Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. "That's very sad. The situation is certainly very annoying. For him, for all of us. That was actually the story we all wanted to write," said Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl after the 2:1 (2:0) round of 16 victory over CF Monterrey in Atlanta.

On the pitch at the huge Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kehl spent some time talking to the younger Bellingham brother, who received his second yellow card of the tournament in the first half after a tackle with Nelson Deossa and is now suspended.

"That's very, very bitter for him. He was really looking forward to playing against his brother," said Kehl. Curiously, Bellingham was probably unaware of the rule that the second caution results in a ban.

"He was very surprised at half-time that he was now suspended," revealed coach Niko Kovac, who had to explain and console the 19-year-old during the half-time break: "We all saw how disappointed he was."

Without the 30-million-euro man, the task against the "biggest club in the world" according to Kovac with his new coach Xabi Alonso on Saturday (22:00 CEST) in East Rutherford near New York will be even more difficult than it already is. "The place will be packed, with lots of Real fans. But that's what you dream of as a little boy," said Kovac.

Successful weeks for BVB in the USA

Unlike Bellingham, he and sporting director Kehl couldn't stop grinning after the hard-fought victory against the Mexicans and their leader Sergio Ramos. "We're through to the last eight. That's more than we could have imagined. For us, for BVB, but also for German football as a whole, it's a great thing that two German teams are in the last eight," said Kovac.

His former club FC Bayern had already advanced to the quarter-finals and will also play Champions League winners Paris St. Germain on Saturday. Both clubs have already collected well over 50 million US dollars in FIFA prizes. "We'll think carefully about what we do with it now," said Kehl with a smile. A further 65 million euros are to be added for the planned sale of Jamie Gittens to Chelsea FC.

The English winger had already completed his medical with the Blues last weekend, but is now back at the Dortmund team hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as negotiations between the clubs are still ongoing. However, it is highly unlikely that Gittens will play against Real on Saturday in view of the planned deal.

BVB had announced another windfall a few hours before the start of the match. The extension of the hosting contract with Puma until 2034 is expected to flush more than 300 million euros into the coffers by then. After a difficult Bundesliga season in the USA, Dortmund are currently enjoying a successful few weeks.

