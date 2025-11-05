He's scoring like clockwork: Erling Haaland is Manchester City's guarantor of success this season and also wants to succeed against his former club Dortmund Keystone

Manchester City face Dortmund on matchday 4 of the Champions League phase. The question is whether the visitors' defensive bulwark can withstand Erling Haaland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are still unbeaten in the top flight after three matchdays. Both have seven points to their name. Manchester City conceded a late point in Monaco in the second round, while BVB let what they thought was a certain victory slip from their grasp in the opener against Juventus Turin.

Two teams in form will meet in Manchester on Wednesday evening. City have turned things around after a mediocre start to the season and are in second place in the Premier League, while Dortmund are in third place in the Bundesliga. As similar as the form of the two teams is, as different is their style of play - which primarily has to do with the coaches. Even in his tenth season in England, Pep Guardiola is not moving away from possession football. Niko Kovac, on the other hand, focuses on defense. Both are reflected in the statistics.

The dependence on Haaland

Manchester City have scored the most goals in the Premier League with 20 goals in ten games, with the same player - the one with the unmistakable running style and long blond hair - always scoring. Erling Haaland has 15 goals to his name and leads the Premier League scoring charts by a large margin. In the Champions League, he scored four goals in three games.

The Norwegian has also been very prolific with the national team of late. He scored no fewer than eight times in the last two World Cup qualifiers. As impressive as these figures are, they also show how dependent both the national team and the club are on their star striker. Apart from Haaland, no Manchester City player has scored more than one goal this season.

Dortmund's pragmatism

Dortmund also have a top striker in their ranks in Serhou Guirassy. However, the guarantee for success so far this season has been the defensive unit. Gregor Kobel has not conceded a goal in six of nine Bundesliga matches. Niko Kovac's results-oriented approach to football has meant that the offense has sometimes suffered. In the Bundesliga, BVB scored as many goals as Haaland in the Premier League.

The duel between the Norwegian and his former club - Haaland was under contract at Dortmund from 2020 to 2022 - has already taken place twice since the now 25-year-old switched sides. In the group stage of the 2022/23 season, City won 2:1 in front of a home crowd, thanks of course to a late and spectacular goal from Haaland. In the second leg in front of a home crowd, Gregor Kobel kept his goal clean in a 0-0 draw. A result that at least Niko Kovac would sign off on.