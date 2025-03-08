Willem Geubbels scored twice and now has ten goals for the season Keystone

FC St. Gallen made amends for the 4-0 defeat in Winterthur a week ago with a 3-1 home win against Grasshoppers. Willem Geubbels scores twice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Even with Jean-Pierre Nsame at his side, Geubbels remains St. Gallen's number one scorer this season. The Frenchman made it 1:0 with a shot after the opening quarter of an hour and 2:1 with a penalty after just under an hour. Less than ten minutes later, Christian Witzig made it 3:1. It was Witzig's seventh goal of the season, while Geubbels has ten.

For the Grasshoppers, the visit to St. Gallen was unfortunate almost from start to finish. After just 22 minutes, Amir Abrashi was shown the red card for an emergency brake on Nsame. Although the visitors managed to draw 1-1 before the break with a penalty converted by Sonny Kittel, GC were unlucky again in the second half. Saulo Decarli hit the ball and his opponent with a daring tackle, whereupon referee Kanagasingam and the video referee awarded a penalty.

It was St. Gallen's first win after three games with just one point. The only thing missing from the perfect evening was a goal from Nsame, which would have made him the top scorer in Super League history. He missed it in the 89th minute with a missed penalty.

Telegram:

St.Gallen - Grasshoppers 3:1 (1:1)

18'887 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 16. Geubbels (Vandermersch) 1:0. 35. Kittel (penalty) 1:1. 57. Geubbels (penalty) 2:1. 66. Witzig (Nsame) 3:1.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch (83. Faber), Stanic, Vallci, Yannick; Quintillà, Toma; Witzig (83. Csoboth), Akolo (78. Mambimbi), Geubbels (78. Daschner); Nsame (92. Cisse).

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels (69. Maurin), Decarli, Seko, Persson; Abrashi; Hassane, Meyer (83. Choinière), Kittel (46. Schmitz); Irankunda (68. Muci), Bojang (46. Ndenge).

Remarks: 22nd red card against Abrashi (handball). 88th Hammel saves penalty from Nsame. Cautions: 35th Irankunda, 35th Vallci, 45th Bojang, 55th Decarli, 63rd Vandermersch, 77th Hammel, 85th Seko, 86th Persson, 96th Yannick.