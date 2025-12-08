New coach, different type: Mainz wants to turn things around in the Bundesliga with Urs Fischer. The Swiss wants to remain true to his values.

Syl Battistuzzi

Coach Urs Fischer wants to lead the crisis club FSV Mainz 05 to relegation in the Bundesliga with Swiss prudence. "I'm not a volcano," said Fischer at his introduction as the new coach of the bottom club in the table. After 13 match days, Mainz are five points off the relegation places and six points off a non-relegation spot.

Fischer, who coached Union Berlin from the summer of 2018 until parting ways a good two years ago, does not want to pretend despite the difficult situation. The 59-year-old wants to remain "authentic" - similar to his last position in Köpenick. Fischer himself described himself as "down-to-earth". But he can also be "nasty".

Fischer has signed a contract in Mainz until the summer of 2028. For the Swiss, it is his first stop since leaving Union. Despite the club's current situation, he opted for FSV because he has a "positive feeling".

First Poznan as opponent, then it's off to Bayern

Fischer will make his debut as Mainz coach on Thursday (21:00) in the Conference League at Polish club Lech Poznan. Three days later, he will face FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (5.30pm).

However, the new coach does not want to deal with the German record champions until Friday. "I have the task of Poznan on my mind - that's what I'm dealing with."

