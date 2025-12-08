New coach, different type: Mainz wants to turn things around in the Bundesliga with Urs Fischer. The Swiss wants to remain true to his values.
Coach Urs Fischer wants to lead the crisis club FSV Mainz 05 to relegation in the Bundesliga with Swiss prudence. "I'm not a volcano," said Fischer at his introduction as the new coach of the bottom club in the table. After 13 match days, Mainz are five points off the relegation places and six points off a non-relegation spot.
Fischer, who coached Union Berlin from the summer of 2018 until parting ways a good two years ago, does not want to pretend despite the difficult situation. The 59-year-old wants to remain "authentic" - similar to his last position in Köpenick. Fischer himself described himself as "down-to-earth". But he can also be "nasty".
Fischer has signed a contract in Mainz until the summer of 2028. For the Swiss, it is his first stop since leaving Union. Despite the club's current situation, he opted for FSV because he has a "positive feeling".
First Poznan as opponent, then it's off to Bayern
Fischer will make his debut as Mainz coach on Thursday (21:00) in the Conference League at Polish club Lech Poznan. Three days later, he will face FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (5.30pm).
However, the new coach does not want to deal with the German record champions until Friday. "I have the task of Poznan on my mind - that's what I'm dealing with."
On time without coaching
"Of course I've been involved with football, watching both the first and second Bundesliga. Of course I also followed the Swiss league and the Champions League. But then I also tried to spend time with my family, went biking and even tried my hand at golf."
Task
"With a six-point deficit, we are in the relegation battle. But there are still a lot of points up for grabs. You have to do your job and then you can keep your eyes on the other teams."
Fan popularity
"Union's popularity didn't play a role in my choice of job. At Mainz, I now had a positive feeling about taking on this difficult task."
Expanding the women's soccer department?
"My daughter used to play football, which is why I'm interested in women's football. We had the European Championship in Switzerland, which was wonderful. Of course, youth is also important for the club. But it all depends on how much time I have."
Transfer arrivals?
"That has to be looked at internally first. I'm not responsible for transfers anyway."
Bayern as a major hurdle
"I have the task of Poznan first. Only then do I deal with Bayern."
Why Mainz?
"There are no easy situations. There are usually changes of coach in bad phases. Christian Heidel and Niko Bungert convinced me in talks that I was the right person for the job."
"Our values are a good match, which is why I chose Mainz. I don't want to overload the team with information. We start by adjusting small things. Today was the first step: how we move on the pitch - together."
Fischer on the game idea
"As Union coach, I didn't like playing against Mainz because we had a similar approach: nasty, compact, organized, long ball is also an issue."
Fischer about himself
"Down-to-earth, authentic, pragmatic. I'm not a volcano, so I'm not a Bo, just myself."
Head of sport Heidel
"Have now needed a contrast to Bo."
Fischer on his first impressions
"I would like to thank those responsible at Mainz for allowing me to take over here. It's not a matter of course to be a coach in the Bundesliga. I had a good impression of the lads at the first training session. The boys would have deserved a point on Friday (0:1 against Gladbach). We are in a difficult situation, but we have to keep going."
Fireman Fischer
FSV Mainz 05 appointed Urs Fischer as coach on Sunday. The 59-year-old succeeds Bo Henriksen and has a contract until 2028.
Fischer most recently coached league rivals Union Berlin until November 2023 and had been without a club since parting ways. Fischer will be back at the Alte Försterei right at the start of the year on January 10.
Fischer's first competitive match as Mainz coach will be against Polish club Lech Poznan in the Conference League on Thursday.
Only one win this season in the Bundesliga under predecessor Henriksen
However, the main task will be to lead the bottom club out of the Bundesliga basement and prevent relegation after 17 seasons in the top flight. In the first twelve matchdays under Henriksen, the 05 team only picked up one win.
Fischer's Bundesliga debut as Mainz coach in Munich
However, the first task in the Bundesliga could hardly be trickier: After the European Cup match in Poznan, Mainz will host champions and leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday at 5.30pm.
"There are no easy tasks in football, but that's exactly what makes it interesting," said Fischer about his new job, adding: "I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'm convinced that we'll turn things around as a team."
Fischer led Union to the Champions League
Fischer was coach of 1. FC Union from the summer of 2018 until his departure just over two years ago. He shaped the most successful era in the club's history. In 2019, he led the Berliners into the Bundesliga for the first time. After relegation in the first season, Union made it to European competition three times in a row and sensationally reached the Champions League in 2023.
With his modest and pragmatic manner, Fischer was extremely popular. Under him, the Köpenickers defined themselves as footballers with great discipline and team unity. After a long negative streak, the Eisern and the coach parted amicably.
Since then, Fischer, who had previously worked successfully in his home country at FC Zurich and FC Basel, among others, had been in discussion with several clubs, but initially remained without a new coaching job.