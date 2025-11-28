  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League highlights Downward trend halted: Aarau return to winning ways against Xamax

Patrick Lämmle

28.11.2025

After two recent defeats, FC Aarau returned to winning ways in their away game against Xamax and thus remain level on points with Vaduz, who in turn beat Stade Nyonnais.

28.11.2025, 19:55

28.11.2025, 22:29

FC Aarau returned to success after two defeats. Ghanaian Daniel Afriyie scored in the 81st minute to make it 2-1 at Neuchâtel Xamax. It was the former FCZ striker's fifth goal of the season after a long dry spell. Jesse Hautier (66') had previously equalized the opening goal by Aarau's Elias Filet (12').

Leaders Vaduz continued their winning streak in the Challenge League. Thanks to a 1-0 win in Nyon, the Liechtenstein side remain ahead of FC Aarau, who are level on points after 15 rounds. A header from defender Liridon Berisha after a corner kick in the 70th minute was enough for FC Vaduz to secure their seventh consecutive win in the championship in the canton of Vaud.

There are still three rounds to go before the winter break, with the last round in particular being a tough clash between Vaduz and Aarau.

The matches of the 15th round at a glance

The table

