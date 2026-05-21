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WM26 DR Congo has to reschedule due to Ebola

SDA

21.5.2026 - 12:28

The Ebola virus is also affecting the DR Congo national football team's World Cup preparations
The Ebola virus is also affecting the DR Congo national football team's World Cup preparations
Keystone

The national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo has had to change its plans. Due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the east of the country, the team management has canceled a training camp.

Keystone-SDA

21.05.2026, 12:28

In addition to the three days of World Cup preparations in their own country, the association's superiors also canceled an event with fans in the capital Kinshasa. A spokesperson told the AP news agency that the training camp will now be held abroad. The test matches against Denmark on June 3 in Liège and against Chile on June 9 in Spain are to take place.

All the players called up for the World Cup and French coach Sébastien Desabre live and work outside the Central African country, and most of the professionals are under contract with French clubs. Employees of the team based in Congo will leave the country soon, it was also reported.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan as group opponents.

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