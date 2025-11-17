Timothy Fayulu (right) secures DR Congo's progress in the World Cup qualifiers Keystone

Goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu, on loan to Armenia from FC Sion, shines for the DR Congo team in the World Cup qualifiers. He saves two attempts against Nigeria in the penalty shoot-out.

SDA

Thanks to the saves of Fayulu, who had only been substituted for the penalty shoot-out, the DR Congo won the match, which was tied 1-1 after regular time and extra time. Meschack Elia, who moved from Young Boys to Turkish first division side Alanyaspor in September last year, equalized for the Congolese after just over half an hour.

Thanks to the victory, the DR Congo kept their chances of participating in the World Cup for the first time in 52 years open. In order to take part in the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the team must survive the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico in March.

Born in Geneva, 26-year-old Fayulu was FC Sion's number one in the last two championships, but lost his starting place this summer to new signing Anthony Racioppi. At the beginning of March, he was therefore loaned out to the Armenian club FC Noah until the end of the season.