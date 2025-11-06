Lausanne-Sport drew 1-1 at home to Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League. The Cypriots were denied two goals, while Lausanne-Sport missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ultimately, the Vaud side must be satisfied with the one point, but they must be annoyed because Olivier Custodio missed a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time. He shot low into the middle of the goal, where Francis Uzoho saved.

The visitors were twice denied the opening goal after VAR consultation. In the first case, the video assistant referee pointed out an offside, in the second a foul in the build-up. However, the Cypriots' opening goal (34') from Angelos Neofytou's header was ruled out, as was the 1:1 equalizer (40') by Theo Bair, whose shot was deflected. In stoppage time, the VAR came into play again, awarding Lausanne-Sport a penalty.

After two European Cup games without conceding a goal, Peter Zeidler's team got the first mark on their clean sheet. The draw at the Stade de la Tuilière earned Lausanne-Sport their seventh point after three games. The chances of being represented in Europe next year are therefore good.

However, this is not yet certain, especially as a tough opponent awaits in the fourth of six matches. On November 27, the opponent will be Lech Poznan away from home. The Polish side lost 2:3 to Rayo Vallecano, who are currently in mid-table in the Spanish championship, on Thursday - after leading 2:0 at the break. They will now be looking to make up for those missed points against the Swiss side.

Lausanne-Sport - Omonia Nicosia 1:1 (1:1)

Referee Edgars Malcevs (LAT). -Goals: 34 Neofytou 0:1, 40 Bair 1:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica: Poaty (74. Fofana), Sow, Mouanga, Soppy; Custodio, Roche, Butler-Oyedeji (46. Bekolo); Lekoueiry (46. Ajdini); Diakite, Bair.

Omonia Nicosia: Uzoho, Khammas, Agouzoui (46. Panatiotou), Simic, Diounkou; Erakovic, Maric (46. Kousoulos); E. Andreou, P. Andreou, Chatzigiovannis (73. Semedo).

Remarks: 12th goal by Chatzigiovanis disallowed for offside. 65th goal by Chatzigiovanis disallowed for foul. 99. Custodio misses penalty. - Cautions. 30. Sow.

Results/Ranking

Results. Mainz 05 - Fiorentina 2:1 (0:1). Sparta Prague - Rakow Czestochowa 0:0. AEK Athens - Shamrock Rovers 1:1 (0:1). AEK Larnaca - Aberdeen 0:0. Shakhtar Donetsk - Breidablik 2:0 (1:0). Noah Yerevan - Sigma Olomouc 1:2 (1:2). KuPS Kuopio - Slovan Bratislava 3:1 (2:1). Celje - Legia Warsaw 2:1 (0:1). Samsunspor - Hamrun Spartans 3:0 (1:0). Häcken Göteborg - Strasbourg 1:2 (0:1). Crystal Palace - AZ Alkmaar 3:1 (2:0). Lausanne-Sport - Omonia Nicosia 1:1 (1:1). Dynamo Kiev - Zrinjski Mostar 6:0 (1:0). Shkendija - Jagiellionia Bialystok 1:1 (0:0). Lincoln Red Imps - Rijeka 1:1 (0:1). Rayo Vallecano - Lech Poznan 3:2 (0:2). Shelbourne - Drita 0:1 (0:0). Rapid Vienna - Universitatea Craiova 0:1 (0:1).

Ranking: 1. Samsunspor 3/9 (7-0). 2. Celje 3/9 (7:2). 3. Mainz 05 3/9 (4:1). 4. AEK Larnaca 3/7 (5-0). 5. Lausanne-Sport 3/7 (5-1). 6. Rayo Vallecano 3/7 (7-4). 7. Strasbourg 3/7 (5-3). 8. Fiorentina 3/6 (6-2). 9. Crystal Palace 3/6 (5-2). 10. Shakhtar Donetsk 3/6 (6-4). 11. KuPS Kuopio 3/5 (4:2). 12. Rakow Czestochowa 3/5 (3:1). 13. Drita 3/5 (3:2). 14. Jagiellionia Bialystok 3/5 (3:2). 15. AEK Athens 3/4 (8:4). 16. Sparta Prague 3/4 (4:2). 17. Noah Yerevan 3/4 (3:3). 18. Rijeka 3/4 (2:2). 19. Sigma Olomouc 3/4 (3-4). 20. Universitatea Craiova 3/4 (2:3). 21. Shkendija 3/4 (2:3). 22. Lincoln Red Imps 3/4 (3:7). 23. Lech Poznan 3/3 (7:6). 24. Dynamo Kiev 3/3 (6:5). 25. Legia Warsaw 3/3 (3:4). 26. Zrinjski Mostar 3/3 (5:7). 27 AZ Alkmaar 3/3 (2:7). 28. Häcken Göteborg 3/2 (3-4). 29. Omonia Nicosia 3/2 (2-3). 30. Shelbourne 3/1 (0:2). 31st Shamrock Rovers 3/1 (2/7). 32nd Breidablik 3/1 (0-5). 33 Aberdeen 3/1 (2/9). 34. Slovan Bratislava 3/0 (2:6). 35. Hamrun Spartans 3/0 (0:5). 36. Rapid Vienna 3/0 (1:8).