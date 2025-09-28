Luca Jaquez was back in Stuttgart's starting eleven for the first time since breaking his nose. Picture: Keystone

Freiburg and Hoffenheim drew 1-1 in the 5th round of the Bundesliga, while Stuttgart turned the game around in Cologne to move up to 5th place with a 2-1 win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Both goals in the Baden derby were scored in the opening quarter of an hour. Freiburg took the lead in front of their home crowd in the 3rd minute through defender Lukas Kübler. Fisnik Asllani equalized for the visitors ten minutes later after a misunderstanding between Vincenzo Grifo and Anthony Jung. Without Swiss international Johan Manzambi, who was serving his second suspension, Breisgau lacked ideas in attack. Hoffenheim had to make do without Albian Hajdari, who was ill, at short notice. It was the first draw for both teams after two wins and two defeats.

Stuttgart turned the game around in Cologne after falling behind early on. Former St. Gallen player Ermedin Demirovic converted a penalty he had taken himself after 28 minutes, while Josha Vagnoman scored nine minutes from time after an assist from Angelo Stiller. Luca Jaquez was back in the starting line-up for Stuttgart for the first time since breaking his nose, while Leonidas Stergiou was still missing through injury. Joël Schmied started for Cologne as usual. Both Swiss defenders were shown a yellow card.

Telegrams and table:

Freiburg - Hoffenheim 1:1 (1:1). - Goals: 3 Kübler 1:0. 13 Asllani 1:1. - Remarks: Freiburg without Ogbus (not in the squad) and Manzambi (suspended). Hoffenheim without Hajdari (sick).

1. FC Köln - VfB Stuttgart 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 4. Kaminski 1:0. 28. Demirovic (penalty) 1:1. 81. Vagnoman 1:2. - Remarks: 1. FC Köln with Schmied (until 85.). VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez (until 86), without Stergiou (injured).