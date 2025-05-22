  1. Residential Customers
Relegation Draw in Heidenheim - Elversberg's dream lives on

SDA

22.5.2025 - 23:08

Heidenheim and Elversberg go toe-to-toe in the barrage
Keystone

After half a stint in the barrage, everything is wide open in Germany. Heidenheim and Elversberg drew 2-2 in the first leg.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2025, 23:08

22.05.2025, 23:12

Heidenheim are fighting to stay in the Bundesliga. Against Elversberg, however, Frank Schmidt's team appeared to be in serious trouble. In the first leg in their own stadium, Heidenheim fell 2-0 behind in the first half.

However, after an hour, the 16th-placed team from last season fought their way back and equalized within two minutes after goals from Tim Siersleben and Mathias Honsak. Leo Scienza provided the decisive pass in each case. In stoppage time of the first half, Omar Traoré's supposed follow-up goal was disallowed due to an offside.

This means that everything is wide open ahead of the second leg on Monday in Elversberg, a small town in the Saarland. Three years ago, Elversberg were still playing in the regional league. The dream of the Bundesliga lives on.

