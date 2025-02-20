Dream goals, devastating blunders and a completely crazy stoppage time - the Europa and Conference League play-offs deliver spectacle. blue Sport presents the action you have to see.

Porto's Samu pulls off a huge save

After a disastrous misplaced pass by Roma goalkeeper Svilar, there is a lot of confusion in the Italian penalty area until the ball ends up with Porto striker Samu. But what the 20-year-old then shows is world class. With his back to goal, he takes the ball and acrobatically sinks it with a bicycle kick to give the Portuguese side an early lead. "If I had done something like that, I would have been injured," says Alex Frei in the blue Sport half-time studio.

Eustaquio's lapse is punished with red

Samu's team-mate Stephen Eustaquio cut a far less fine figure for Porto. Shortly after the break, the 28-year-old midfielder was provoked by Paredes and provoked into an assault - and was sent off with a straight red card after VAR intervention. Outnumbered, Porto then failed to turn the game around.

Dream goal or a goalkeeping error?

In the 55th minute, Alkmaar's Denso Kasius takes heart and gives Galatasaray a 2:0 lead and thus the preliminary decision in this play-off duel. However, the eye-catching shot did not seem completely unstoppable. "I'm not sure if the goalkeeper has to hold it. Luckily Zubi isn't here," jokes Alex Frei in the blue Sport Studio.

Crazy stoppage time in Bodo

What a final phase between Bodo/Glimt and Twente! The score was 1:1 until the 92nd minute, which would have seen Twente progress thanks to their 2:1 win in the first leg. However, the Norwegians struck in the 92nd and 94th minutes to set the Aspmyra Stadium alight. But Twente struck back in the 96th minute and forced extra time. Bodo had the better of the game and advanced to the last 16 of the Europa League after a dramatic 5-2 win after extra time.

Gifts in Anderlecht

While there is pandemonium on the sidelines, Anderlecht and Fenerbahce are busy handing out presents on the pitch. It started with Anderlecht defender Lucas Boel Hey, whose back-pass became a steep pass for Fener striker Edin Dzeko. The 38-year-old then only had to cross and strike partner En-Nesyri took the early lead.

A quarter of an hour later, however, the Turks returned the favor for the gift of the lead. This time, Fener defender Skriniar played the return pass too short before goalkeeper Egribayat failed to hit the ball properly when attempting to save. Vazquez is on hand to let Anderlecht celebrate the ultimately worthless equalizer. The Belgians are eliminated with a total score of 2:5.

Ajax star Klaassen saves with his hands - and is sent off

Ajax Amsterdam experienced a bitter start to the second leg against Union Saint-Gilloise. After winning the first leg 2-0, the Dutch side conceded the first goal in the 16th minute, before midfielder Davy Klaassen turned goalkeeper a good ten minutes later and saved a shot from the goal line with his hands. As a result, Klaassen was sent off and David converted the penalty to make it 2-0.

Outnumbered, Ajax then saved themselves for extra time, where Kenneth Taylor also converted a penalty in the 93rd minute to send his team through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

