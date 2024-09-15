  1. Residential Customers
Two goals, one assist Dream comeback for Messi at Miami

dpa

15.9.2024 - 08:30

Lionel Messi had not played for his US club for three and a half months. After suffering an injury while winning the South American championship, the superstar is celebrating a strong return.

15.09.2024, 08:30

15.09.2024, 08:46

Lionel Messi has made a successful comeback after a long break for Inter Miami in the North American professional league MLS. The Argentine superstar scored his team's first two goals in the 3:1 win over Philadelphia Union and provided the assist for the third.

Messi recently won the Copa América with the Argentine national team and suffered an ankle injury in the 1-0 final against Colombia two months ago. He has not played for Miami since the beginning of June. "I'm a little tired because of the heat and humidity of Miami, but I wanted to get back as soon as possible," the 37-year-old said on Apple TV. "I started practicing with the team and feeling better."

Inter Miami on top

Messi turned the game around with his two goals (26th/30th minute) after falling behind early on. His Uruguayan buddy Luis Suárez made sure of the final score in stoppage time. "It's nice to see that the injury has healed and that he's as effective as before," said Messi's team-mate Julian Gressel.

Messi returned to training three weeks ago. "I'm glad he played 90 minutes until the end. He felt good," said Inter coach Gerardo Martino. Without Messi, Miami had made it through to the MLS play-offs and are top of the table.

Shining in his comeback for Miami: Lionel Messi (r)

Image: dpa

Luis Suárez thanks Lionel Messi (l) for the assist for the 3:1.

Image: dpa

Shining in his comeback for Miami: Lionel Messi (r)

Image: dpa

Luis Suárez thanks Lionel Messi (l) for the assist for the 3:1.

Image: dpa

