Dangerous from distance Dream goal for Thun: Bertone once again proves his shooting prowess in Basel

Syl Battistuzzi

1.2.2026

When Leonardo Bertone shoots from the second row, it's dangerous. Against FC Basel, the Thun midfielder scores a dream goal in the top left corner - his seventh goal of the season.

01.02.2026, 18:00

01.02.2026, 19:20

A quarter of an hour has passed at St. Jakobpark when Thun's Fabio Fehr wins the duel against Dominik Schmid in the opposing penalty area - the Basel player falls and remains down. Meichtry and Fehr then get a shot on target, but it is blocked.

However, the bouncing ball ends up with Bertone. The 31-year-old midfielder doesn't hesitate for long, takes a shot from 18 meters and strikes beautifully into the top left corner. An absolute dream goal!

It is his seventh goal of the season. Bertone scores for the third time from outside the penalty area - no other player in the league is more dangerous from distance.

With eight scoring points, Bertone has set his personal record for a Super League season. In the 2015/16 season, he also scored 5 goals and 3 assists - back then still in YB kit.

In the interval interview with blue Sport, however, Bertone doesn't want to talk much about his great goal. "It's about the 1:0 at an important moment," he says dryly. And thus symbolizes the ripped-off mentality of the Bernese Oberlanders. In the end, Thun won 2:1 and are now nine points clear at the top of the table.

