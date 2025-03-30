  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ligue 1 Dream goal from Vincent Sierro

SDA

30.3.2025 - 17:33

Vincent Sierro also scored for the Swiss national team against Northern Ireland last week
Vincent Sierro also scored for the Swiss national team against Northern Ireland last week
Keystone

Vincent Sierro scores a dream goal for the fourth time this season in Ligue 1.

Keystone-SDA

30.03.2025, 17:33

30.03.2025, 21:28

The Toulouse playmaker reduced the deficit to 1:3 in the 65th minute in the home game against Brest (1:4). The Swiss international dispatched the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal with a powerful half-volley from 20 meters.

Toulouse are in mid-table, without much chance of a European Cup place and far away from the relegation battle. Brest, with Switzerland's Edimilson Fernandes, are still hoping to move up into the European Cup places.

More from the department

Injured ankle. Out for the Club World Cup? ManCity trembling for Erling Haaland

Injured ankleOut for the Club World Cup? ManCity trembling for Erling Haaland

Xamax talent Altin Azemi. A 15-year-old breaks the Challenge League record with this dream free kick

Xamax talent Altin AzemiA 15-year-old breaks the Challenge League record with this dream free kick

Hot rumor. Is Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?

Hot rumorIs Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?