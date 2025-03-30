Vincent Sierro also scored for the Swiss national team against Northern Ireland last week Keystone

Vincent Sierro scores a dream goal for the fourth time this season in Ligue 1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Toulouse playmaker reduced the deficit to 1:3 in the 65th minute in the home game against Brest (1:4). The Swiss international dispatched the ball into the top right-hand corner of the goal with a powerful half-volley from 20 meters.

Toulouse are in mid-table, without much chance of a European Cup place and far away from the relegation battle. Brest, with Switzerland's Edimilson Fernandes, are still hoping to move up into the European Cup places.