Premier League Dream pass from Xhaka and yet only a point for Sunderland

SDA

28.12.2025 - 17:35

Good performance only half rewarded: Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka shines in the Premier League with a sugar pass to make it 1-0, but he can't be entirely satisfied as Sunderland only draw 1-1 in the clash of the promoted teams and remain seventh.

In the 28th minute, Granit Xhaka won the ball and set Simon Adingra up perfectly between three defenders. The Ivorian, who to Sunderland's advantage was not called up for the Africa Cup, skillfully finished to take the lead.

The Swiss national team captain must have been annoyed in the end, however, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized immediately after half-time for Leeds, for whom Noah Okafor, who had fallen out of favour with Murat Yakin, played until the 74th minute.

The astonishing promoted side Sunderland thus remain in 7th place. Leeds, meanwhile, scored for the fifth game in a row and are 16th, two points ahead of Dan Ndoye's Nottingham Forest and seven ahead of West Ham, who are 18th and in the first relegation spot.

