Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Chelsea celebrate their third win in three against Leicester. Peng is on the bench for the reigning champions.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Beney is substituted in the 81st minute of the 5-1 away win against Tottenham with the score at 4-0.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Former Liverpool coach Matt Beard passed away at the age of 47. The match against Aston Villa was therefore postponed.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
West Ham United suffered their third defeat in three games against Brighton. Wandeler does not play.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel also sits on the bench in the 4-1 defeat to Brighton.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Tottenham go down 1:5 against ManCity. Bühler is still missing through injury.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Frankfurt play Leipzig at home on Monday. During the week, the dream of making it into the Champions League is shattered. Riesen was substituted in the 72nd minute of the 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Reuteler doesn't really get going against Real either and is taken out of the game in the 88th minute.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj does not play against Real Madrid.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto is substituted against Cologne in the 77th minute with the score at 1:1. Wolfsburg win 2-1 thanks to a goal in the 7th minute of stoppage time.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Hoffenheim lose 1:2 against Werder Bremen. Luyet, who is fighting her way back from injury, is once again not in the squad.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Freiburg win 6-2 against HSV, with Stierli playing as usual in central defense. On Tuesday, they face Bayern Munich.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Fölmli is missing from the squad.
Freiburg
Aurélie Csillag
Csillag was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 3:2 and made the difference with her brace (82nd/84th).
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
Bienz was substituted in the 81st minute and provided the assist for 6:2.
Freiburg
Leela Egli
Leela Egli, who also came on as a substitute, scores the goal to make it 6:2.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Leipzig play Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday. The Cup match against lower-ranked Andernach follows on Thursday.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the European Championships and will be out for some time.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Böhi has so far only played in the 2nd team following her move from St.Gallen to Union Berlin. She is also not in the squad for the 2-0 win against SGS Essen.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Arfaoui was one of the most eye-catching players in the 2-1 win against Hoffenheim, but failed to score. The 26-year-old was cautioned in the 88th minute.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Cologne also lose their third game of the season. Andrade does not play against Wolfsburg.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Touon is also not substituted.
1. FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
Lara Meroni is missing from the 1-0 defeat against Leverkusen due to an elbow injury. The 22-year-old played in all of Nuremberg's matches last season.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
Carl Zeiss Jena surprisingly pick up a point against Bayern Munich. Mühlemann (22) is substituted in the 79th minute.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
Juventus play Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Serie A Cup on Wednesday.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris is also preparing for the semi-final.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
AS Roma qualified for the Champions League during the week thanks to a 2:0 away win against Sporting Lisbon. Pilgrim set up the second goal with a clever pass. The next highlight is coming up on Tuesday. The semi-final of the Serie A Cup will be a Roman derby against Lazio.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Lehmann looks back on a match-free but emotional weekend. She mourns the loss of Matt Beard (†47), one of the most important supporters of her career. "I can't find the words to express how much it hurts. Matt Beard was the first person to believe in me and was always there for me throughout my career."
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
The next serious match is scheduled for October 4. That's when the Serie A season begins.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Schertenleib makes her first appearance of the season in the starting eleven for the 5-0 win against Sevilla. After just under an hour, she makes way for Alexia Putellas with the score at 3-0.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Ballesté is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
During the week, PSV achieved a crazy turnaround against Rosenborg in the Women's Europa Cup. After losing the first leg 3-0, Eindhoven won the second leg 4-0. Xhemaili opened the scoring at 1-0 and then scored to make it 4-0. And at the weekend, Xhemaili led her team to a 2-1 win over Utrecht with two headers.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Terchoun is substituted in the 63rd minute against Montpellier with the score at 0-1. In the end, Dijon win 2:1.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Strasbourg drew 2-2 against Lens. Aigbogun plays the full distance.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
The 34-year-old injured her ankle in training early last week and will miss the weekend's 2-0 win over Kansas City.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Mauron
After her transfer from Servette to Tampa Bay Sun, national team player Mauron makes her first appearance in the starting eleven and plays in central midfield in the 1-1 draw against Dallas Trinity.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Inauen enters the Champions League with Valerenga. She is substituted ten minutes before the end of the second leg against Ferencváros. Instead, she was in the starting eleven in the league on Sunday and set up the 3-0 win against Kolbotn on the way to a 4-0 victory.