Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea celebrate their third win in three against Leicester. Peng is on the bench for the reigning champions.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney is substituted in the 81st minute of the 5-1 away win against Tottenham with the score at 4-0.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Former Liverpool coach Matt Beard passed away at the age of 47. The match against Aston Villa was therefore postponed.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

West Ham United suffered their third defeat in three games against Brighton. Wandeler does not play.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel also sits on the bench in the 4-1 defeat to Brighton.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham go down 1:5 against ManCity. Bühler is still missing through injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt play Leipzig at home on Monday. During the week, the dream of making it into the Champions League is shattered. Riesen was substituted in the 72nd minute of the 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler doesn't really get going against Real either and is taken out of the game in the 88th minute.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj does not play against Real Madrid.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is substituted against Cologne in the 77th minute with the score at 1:1. Wolfsburg win 2-1 thanks to a goal in the 7th minute of stoppage time.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Hoffenheim lose 1:2 against Werder Bremen. Luyet, who is fighting her way back from injury, is once again not in the squad.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg win 6-2 against HSV, with Stierli playing as usual in central defense. On Tuesday, they face Bayern Munich.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli is missing from the squad.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 3:2 and made the difference with her brace (82nd/84th).

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted in the 81st minute and provided the assist for 6:2.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Leela Egli, who also came on as a substitute, scores the goal to make it 6:2.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig play Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday. The Cup match against lower-ranked Andernach follows on Thursday.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the European Championships and will be out for some time.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Böhi has so far only played in the 2nd team following her move from St.Gallen to Union Berlin. She is also not in the squad for the 2-0 win against SGS Essen.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui was one of the most eye-catching players in the 2-1 win against Hoffenheim, but failed to score. The 26-year-old was cautioned in the 88th minute.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Cologne also lose their third game of the season. Andrade does not play against Wolfsburg.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon is also not substituted.

1. FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Lara Meroni is missing from the 1-0 defeat against Leverkusen due to an elbow injury. The 22-year-old played in all of Nuremberg's matches last season.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Carl Zeiss Jena surprisingly pick up a point against Bayern Munich. Mühlemann (22) is substituted in the 79th minute.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juventus play Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Serie A Cup on Wednesday.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is also preparing for the semi-final.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma qualified for the Champions League during the week thanks to a 2:0 away win against Sporting Lisbon. Pilgrim set up the second goal with a clever pass. The next highlight is coming up on Tuesday. The semi-final of the Serie A Cup will be a Roman derby against Lazio.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann looks back on a match-free but emotional weekend. She mourns the loss of Matt Beard (†47), one of the most important supporters of her career. "I can't find the words to express how much it hurts. Matt Beard was the first person to believe in me and was always there for me throughout my career."

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

The next serious match is scheduled for October 4. That's when the Serie A season begins.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib makes her first appearance of the season in the starting eleven for the 5-0 win against Sevilla. After just under an hour, she makes way for Alexia Putellas with the score at 3-0.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

During the week, PSV achieved a crazy turnaround against Rosenborg in the Women's Europa Cup. After losing the first leg 3-0, Eindhoven won the second leg 4-0. Xhemaili opened the scoring at 1-0 and then scored to make it 4-0. And at the weekend, Xhemaili led her team to a 2-1 win over Utrecht with two headers.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun is substituted in the 63rd minute against Montpellier with the score at 0-1. In the end, Dijon win 2:1.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg drew 2-2 against Lens. Aigbogun plays the full distance.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The 34-year-old injured her ankle in training early last week and will miss the weekend's 2-0 win over Kansas City.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Mauron

After her transfer from Servette to Tampa Bay Sun, national team player Mauron makes her first appearance in the starting eleven and plays in central midfield in the 1-1 draw against Dallas Trinity.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen enters the Champions League with Valerenga. She is substituted ten minutes before the end of the second leg against Ferencváros. Instead, she was in the starting eleven in the league on Sunday and set up the 3-0 win against Kolbotn on the way to a 4-0 victory.