9 games, 30 goals and 5 sending-offs - the newly introduced league phase of the Europa League offers spectacle on Thursday. You have to see these scenes.

Patrick Lämmle

Cold shower for Tottenham's Drăgușin

Tottenham Hotspur's match against FK Karabakh Agdam kicked off almost 40 minutes late. The English Premier League club cited various disruptions on the journey to the stadium as the reason for the postponed kick-off. Nevertheless, Spurs are not really awake at kick-off.

In the 7th minute, central defender Radu Drăgușin misjudged a team-mate's back pass so badly that he could only stop the onrushing opponent as the last man with a foul. The logical consequence: Drăgușin is shown the red card and sent to the showers.

An emblematic miss

Despite being short-handed for a long time, Tottenham managed to win at home in front of their home crowd - partly because Karabakh missed a penalty and missed some absolute top chances. The best example: Juninho's miss in the 40th minute.

In the wrong place at the wrong time

Union Saint-Gilloise fought back from the brink of defeat against Fenerbahçe after central defender Kevin Mac Allister was sent off in the 74th minute. However, with moderate success. In the 82nd minute, the other central defender, Christian Burgess, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and headed the ball into his own goal. The Belgians were unable to score anything more than the final goal.

Frankfurt joker Ebimbe scores after 106 seconds, but ...

Eintracht Frankfurt struggle for a long time at home against Viktoria Pilsen. After exactly 60 minutes, Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller sent on 23-year-old Frenchman Junior Dina Ebimbe. And he scored at the first opportunity to make it 2:1 and set the course for victory. When Kristensen made it 3:1 shortly afterwards, the game seemed to be over.

But the Frankfurters had rejoiced too soon, as Václav Jemelka suddenly came into his own. He set up the 2:3 in the 86th minute and then scored himself in the 2nd minute of stoppage time to make the final score 3:3. Jemelka definitely didn't make any new friends in Frankfurt that evening!

Late turnaround and two sending-offs in Braga

Late goals were also scored in Portugal, where SC Braga welcomed the Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv. Braga only managed to equalize in the 88th minute - and in the 95th minute, Bruma scored the home team's second goal with a penalty. The visitors' nerves were on edge afterwards. Both Gavriel Kanichovsky and Tyrese Asante were sent off in stoppage time for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Europa League highlights from Thursday

The Europa League highlights from Wednesday