José Mourinho and Didier Drogba enjoyed successful times together at Chelsea FC between 2004 and 2007. Keystone

Turkish champions Galatasaray want to report star coach José Mourinho to FIFA and UEFA for racism. His club is reacting strongly to this accusation. Ex-Gala striker Didier Drogba also defends Mourinho.

DPA dpa

José Mourinho's club Fenerbahçe Istanbul vehemently rejected the accusations of racism against the Portuguese star coach on Tuesday. "Any attempt to portray this statement as a racist remark is completely malicious," read the Turkish club's statement.

City rivals Galatasaray are attempting to "shift the agenda and manipulate public perception". Fenerbahçe reserves the right to take legal action against these "unfounded accusations".

After the 0-0 draw between the two Istanbul clubs on Monday, Turkish champions Galatasaray announced that they would report Fenerbahçe coach Mourinho to the world governing body FIFA and the European association UEFA for racist remarks. At the post-match press conference, the 62-year-old Portuguese accused the opposing team's coaches and substitutes of jumping around "like monkeys" on the edge of the pitch in a controversial situation.

"Under no circumstances can these comments be linked to racism," Fenerbahçe said in its statement. "As any reasonable person can clearly see, the expression used by José Mourinho was intended solely to describe the excessive reaction of the opposing team to the referee's decisions."

Ex-Galatasaray striker Drogba defends Mourinho

Didier Drogba, who scored goals at Galatasaray between 2013 and 2014 and was a striker under Mourinho at Chelsea for many years, is standing up for his former coach on X. "I've seen the recent comments about José Mourinho. Believe me, I've known José for 25 years and he's not a racist. The past and the recent past also prove that," writes the Ivorian. And continues: "How can my 'father' be a racist? Come on, guys."

Dear @GalatasaraySK



You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!



We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.



Ive seen the recent comments about Jose… — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 26, 2025

Ghanaian Michael Essien, also a former teammate of Mourinho, also posted a photo on X showing him together with Drogba and Mourinho. He decorates the post with three hearts.