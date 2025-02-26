  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ex-Gala striker stands by Fener coach Drogba defends Mourinho: "How can my father be a racist?"

dpa

26.2.2025 - 16:50

José Mourinho and Didier Drogba enjoyed successful times together at Chelsea FC between 2004 and 2007.
José Mourinho and Didier Drogba enjoyed successful times together at Chelsea FC between 2004 and 2007.
Keystone

Turkish champions Galatasaray want to report star coach José Mourinho to FIFA and UEFA for racism. His club is reacting strongly to this accusation. Ex-Gala striker Didier Drogba also defends Mourinho.

DPA

26.02.2025, 16:50

26.02.2025, 16:51

José Mourinho's club Fenerbahçe Istanbul vehemently rejected the accusations of racism against the Portuguese star coach on Tuesday. "Any attempt to portray this statement as a racist remark is completely malicious," read the Turkish club's statement.

"The most gifted populist in world football"The deep fall of José Mourinho

City rivals Galatasaray are attempting to "shift the agenda and manipulate public perception". Fenerbahçe reserves the right to take legal action against these "unfounded accusations".

After the 0-0 draw between the two Istanbul clubs on Monday, Turkish champions Galatasaray announced that they would report Fenerbahçe coach Mourinho to the world governing body FIFA and the European association UEFA for racist remarks. At the post-match press conference, the 62-year-old Portuguese accused the opposing team's coaches and substitutes of jumping around "like monkeys" on the edge of the pitch in a controversial situation.

"Monkey" slogan heats up tempersGalatasaray make accusations of racism against José Mourinho

"Under no circumstances can these comments be linked to racism," Fenerbahçe said in its statement. "As any reasonable person can clearly see, the expression used by José Mourinho was intended solely to describe the excessive reaction of the opposing team to the referee's decisions."

Ex-Galatasaray striker Drogba defends Mourinho

Didier Drogba, who scored goals at Galatasaray between 2013 and 2014 and was a striker under Mourinho at Chelsea for many years, is standing up for his former coach on X. "I've seen the recent comments about José Mourinho. Believe me, I've known José for 25 years and he's not a racist. The past and the recent past also prove that," writes the Ivorian. And continues: "How can my 'father' be a racist? Come on, guys."

Ghanaian Michael Essien, also a former teammate of Mourinho, also posted a photo on X showing him together with Drogba and Mourinho. He decorates the post with three hearts.

Football news

Controversial payment of millions. Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter ahead of appeal trial:

Controversial payment of millionsEx-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter ahead of appeal trial: "I can fight"

On the road with blue Sport. Mom Vallotto shares the excitement with her daughter on match day

On the road with blue SportMom Vallotto shares the excitement with her daughter on match day

Yakin assistant found?. Basel gives the green light - Callà about to join the national team

Yakin assistant found?Basel gives the green light - Callà about to join the national team

Duty to inform violated. The league deducts 3 points from bottom-placed Schaffhausen

Duty to inform violatedThe league deducts 3 points from bottom-placed Schaffhausen

After goalie dispute over Letica. Substitute Castella of all people lifts Lausanne into Cup semi-final

After goalie dispute over LeticaSubstitute Castella of all people lifts Lausanne into Cup semi-final