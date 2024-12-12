Kwadwo Duah is delighted with the 2:2 draw Keystone

Kwadwo Duah rescues a point for Ludogorez Rasgrad in the Europa League. The Swiss international scored in the 63rd minute of the home game against Alkmaar to make it 2:2.

SDA

After trailing 2-0 at the break, the Bulgarians secured a draw with a brace in the space of three minutes. Duah scored with a diving header to continue his run. The striker scored for the third game in a row after not scoring for three and a half months.

Manchester United were able to rely on their Danish goalscorer Rasmus Höjlund at Viktoria Pilsen, as they did on the previous matchday against Bodö/Glimt (3:2). The 21-year-old scored twice and turned the game around after conceding a goal early in the second half.

The summary of the most important 6.45 p.m. games