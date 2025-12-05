Switzerland has been drawn into a feasible group for the 2026 World Cup. The national team will play against Canada and Qatar - and the winner of the UEFA play-off between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Tobias Benz

Switzerland will be drawn into Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington - together with co-hosts Canada, Qatar and a European qualifier.

This is an extremely favorable draw for Murat Yakin's team. Switzerland, number 17 in the world rankings, will face numbers 27 (Canada) and 51 (Qatar). The Swiss will not find out their fourth group opponent until March. Switzerland will therefore already be involved in the FIFA World Cup in the first three days - and will play their matches in Canada and on the US West Coast.

The World Cup groups at a glance.

Yakin, Xhaka and Freuler are looking forward to a "cool group"

"Certainly an attractive and good group in which we definitely want to qualify for the knockout round," said national team coach Murat Yakin after the draw. "We can expect a highly motivated host who will have huge support in every game. Qatar is the most difficult team to assess what we can expect in terms of play. And then there's a strong European team that we know well. We as a team and the fans can look forward to some great games."

National team captain Granit Xhaka also speaks of a "very cool group with interesting opponents". "Of course it will be something special to play against the home team in Canada. The atmosphere will be great."

Remo Freuler says: "Of course it's nice to be able to play against a host team. The atmosphere will be awesome. So Canada is a great draw. No matter who it is - the opponent coming out of the playoffs will be very attractive. It's difficult to predict how Qatar will play, but they've already shown that they have quality at the last World Cup. All in all, it's a great group, with the highlight of playing against a host country."

Hammer group for France

Germany won't be complaining about their group either. The Germans face Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire and World Cup newcomers Curaçao. The French have a tougher time. The 2018 world champions face Norway and Senegal. Other top duels are England against Croatia, Spain against Uruguay and Portugal against Colombia.

The World Cup groups at a glance Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Group B: Canada, Switzerland , Qatar, UEFA play-off A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Play-off C (Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Play-off B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-off 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA Play-off 1 (New Caledonia, Jamaica, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana Show more

