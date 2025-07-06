Coach Gemma Grainger and captain Ada Hegerberg have made a successful start to the European Championships with Norway Keystone

Norway or Finland could secure their place in the European Championship quarter-finals as early as Sunday. The two winners of the first matchday will meet in Sion at 18:00.

Even before Switzerland tackle their second European Championship match against Iceland in Bern later in the evening, the winners of the first matchday in Group A can take a big step towards the knockout rounds. With another success, Norway or Finland would be hard to dislodge from their quarter-final course.

Norway go into their clash with the Finns, who celebrated their first win at a major tournament since 2009 against Iceland on Thursday, as favorites. With the offensive line of Ada Hegerberg, Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten, which was only convincing in phases against Switzerland, they have individual quality that Finland does not possess. However, the two-time European champions should be wary of Katariina Kosola. The 24-year-old from Malmö was always dangerous against Iceland and was the only scorer.

In Norway, the experts and fans are not yet convinced by their team anyway. The victory against Switzerland could not hide the mostly weak performance. England coach Emma Grainger would like to see a better first half against Finland than against Switzerland. She criticized the willingness of her players to run. "If we don't win the duels, no plan will help," concluded the coach.