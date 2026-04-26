Go Ahead Eagles fans honor Carla Whittie with a huge choreo. IMAGO/Orange Pictures

After 27 years at the club, Carla Whittie, the Go Ahead Eagles' laundry woman, is retiring. She is bid farewell with a huge choreography and sheds a few tears.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Go Ahead Eagles fans honored caretaker Carla Whittie with a big choreo before the game against Alkmaar.

Whittie is retiring after 27 years in office and was officially bid farewell on the pitch.

The game ended 0-0, but the emotional chants and the banner made Whittie's day unforgettable. Show more

It is probably the most emotional fan choreo of the season. In Holland, the fans of first division club Go Ahead Eagles honored a very special club member before the league match against Alkmaar.

After a full 27 years in the job, the club's assistant coach Carla Whittie is retiring. She was given a farewell on the pitch before the game. She is presented with several pictures from her time and is praised by the club management.

And then the fans go one better. They present a huge banner with the woman's face and several of the club's jerseys. It reads: "Club icon Carla, thank you for everything!"

🇳🇱 What a tribute… Carla, a laundry worker for 27 years at Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles, was honored with a tifo and pre-game presentation last night, before she retires at the end of the season 👏



Sometimes football is brilliant 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dBhDUapRCi — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) April 24, 2026

"She's part of the furniture"

Whitte is so touched by the fans' gesture that she starts crying on the pitch. The fans celebrate the departing coach with chants for several minutes.

The club from the city of Deventer wrote on its website: "No one has washed more red and yellow clothes than her. She is part of the furniture."

But there were no three points to say goodbye. The Go Ahead Eagles drew 0-0 with Alkmaar. But Carla Whittie will never forget this day.