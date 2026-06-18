FC Lucerne signs Dutch player Aurelio Oehlers to a three-year contract
Keystone
FC Lucerne is bringing in reinforcements from the Netherlands. The Central Swiss club has signed winger Aurelio Oehlers to a three-year contract.
The 22-year-old Oehlers is moving to the Super League from FC Volendam, where he has played for the past two seasons. In his first year there, he helped his former club earn promotion to the Eredivisie, the top division in Dutch soccer.
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