Pyro and pitch disturbance: Dynamo vs Hertha top match escalates Violent riots broke out at the second division match between Dynamo Dresden and Hertha BSC. Image: dpa The police tried to force Dynamo fans back into their block. Image: dpa Police officers stand in front of the visitors' block during the interruption of play in the stadium. Image: Keystone The fans are at each other's throats. Image: Keystone The game in Dresden was interrupted after just a few minutes due to pyrotechnics being set off. Image: dpa Hertha's Marten Winkler scored the winning goal against Dynamo. Image: dpa Pyro and pitch disturbance: Dynamo vs Hertha top match escalates Violent riots broke out at the second division match between Dynamo Dresden and Hertha BSC. Image: dpa The police tried to force Dynamo fans back into their block. Image: dpa Police officers stand in front of the visitors' block during the interruption of play in the stadium. Image: Keystone The fans are at each other's throats. Image: Keystone The game in Dresden was interrupted after just a few minutes due to pyrotechnics being set off. Image: dpa Hertha's Marten Winkler scored the winning goal against Dynamo. Image: dpa

There is a scandal in the Bundesliga 2. Fans storm across the pitch and shoot pyrotechnics back and forth. Football is a minor matter.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Bundesliga 2 match between Dynamo Dresden and Hertha BSC (0:1), violent riots break out.

Fans storm the pitch during the match and throw pyrotechnics at each other.

Countless police officers ensure that calm is restored and the match can continue after a lengthy interruption. Show more

The second division match between Dynamo Dresden and Hertha BSC was overshadowed by pyrotechnics, a pitch storm and two interruptions. The capital club's 1:0 victory over the Saxons was only a side note.

"That's not what we wanted to see here. We wanted to see a great top match on Saturday. A sell-out crowd, over 30,000 people there. Unfortunately, the reality is that we saw 100 people on the pitch, roughly, throwing pyrotechnics at each other," said Dynamo's commercial director Stephan Zimmermann on pay-TV channel Sky.

Fan scandal causes interruption

Fans storming onto the pitch caused a scandal during the match. Both fan camps had previously set off pyrotechnics. Then Hertha and Dynamo supporters suddenly jumped over the fences. The Dresden supporters ran across the pitch towards the Hertha fan block wearing masks. Both fan camps shot pyrotechnics back and forth.

Chaos in Germany’s second division as Dynamo Dresden lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Hertha Berlin 👀



Dresden supporters ran across the pitch to take Hertha’s flag.



Then, they burned it in the home section.



Riot police also chased Dresden fans. pic.twitter.com/RK61RBN4Kp — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) April 5, 2026

Referee Sven Jablonski had to interrupt the second division match and sent the teams to the dressing room after the riots. Meanwhile, police officers tried to force the Dynamo supporters back into their block. A Hertha flag was then burnt down there.

Zimmermann said on RTL that "a flag from the visiting club probably got away". He condemned the incident. "It's clear to everyone in the stadium that these are images you don't want to see." There had also been an exchange with politicians on security issues for weeks. "It is clear that we as a club do not want to see this and abhor it."

Dynamo captain tries to mediate

More than 100 police officers then remained in the Dynamo half in two large rows with a view into the Ultrablock. The atmosphere in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium with 31,414 spectators was extremely heated. The suspended Dresden captain Stefan Kutschke tried to mediate and calm things down.

Half an hour after kick-off, the police left the pitch again. The stadium announcer announced that the match would continue. Jablonski finally - officially - blew the whistle again in the 19th minute.

The match had to be interrupted for the first time after just three minutes. The Herthans set off pyrotechnics with blue and white smoke in their visitors' block, while Dynamo supporters set off fireworks behind the Ultra block outside the stadium. After a few minutes, Jablonski continued the match until the second interruption. It initially remained unclear whether the match would be called off.

Managing director condemns scenes

Dresden's sporting director Sören Gonther said on Sky: "We're all a bit in shock because, as I said, we want to play football and nothing else." Gonther did not want to judge whether the police had intervened too late. "But they were still there in good time with a large presence."

In sporting terms, the two teams were evenly matched in midfield. Major chances were few and far between in the first half, which lasted a total of 71 minutes including stoppages. There was more pace after the break.

Hertha shock Dynamo outnumbered

Hertha were outnumbered from the 66th minute onwards. Josip Brekalo did not hit the ball, but instead hit Dresden's Robert Wagner with his open sole. Jablonski was shown the red card for this.

Dynamo then increased the pressure. After a handball by Paul Seguin, Dresden were awarded a penalty after a video review by Jablonski. However, Hertha's Tjark Ernst (77 minutes) saved the penalty against Vincent Vermeij. Marten Winkler (80) headed the visitors into the lead virtually on the counter-attack. Suddenly the Hertha fans, who had temporarily stopped supporting after the incident, were singing again.

The win brought the Berliners a little closer to the promotion zone. Dresden remain in the thick of the relegation battle.