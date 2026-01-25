  1. Residential Customers
Oldest goalscorer Dzeko scores on his Schalke debut and sets a record

SDA

25.1.2026 - 20:47

Edin Dzeko shows on his debut for Schalke that he has not forgotten how to score goals
Keystone

Edin Dzeko makes a perfect debut for Schalke 04 and becomes the oldest goalscorer in the Bundesliga 2.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2026, 20:47

25.01.2026, 21:37

The 39-year-old Bosnian, on loan from Fiorentina, came on after 67 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Kaiserslautern on Sunday and became the oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga 2 20 minutes later with his goal to make it 1-2.

With his debut goal, Dzeko initiated Schalke's late comeback. Despite their third winless game in a row, the promotion hopefuls remain top of the table. Swiss players Adrian Gantenbein (Schalke/not in the squad) and Jan Elvedi (substitute) did not play.

