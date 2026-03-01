Karlo Letica has established himself as one of the strongest goalkeepers in the Super League at Lausanne-Sport. Now his contract expires in the summer - and blue experts Daniel Gygax and Blerim Dzemaili, of all people, are talking up FC Basel as a possible next step in his career.

Karlo Letica moved to Lausanne in the summer of 2023 and quickly established himself as the clear number 1 there, but briefly caused unrest with a mini-strike.

However, the Croatian quickly returned to goal. The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season.

The blue Sport experts Blerim Dzemaili and Dani Gygax bring Letica into play as a possible successor to Marwin Hitz at FC Basel. Show more

Goalkeeper Karlo Letica moved from Romanian first division club Sibiu to Lausanne in the summer of 2023. Letica, who is 2.01 meters tall, quickly developed into a key player in Vaud. Last spring, the undisputed number 1 was suddenly in turmoil.

Letica was suddenly missing from the Lausanne squad. However, the reason for his absence was not an injury, but his contract situation. If he continued to play, his contract was automatically extended, which did not suit him.

But the excitement died down and the Croatian soon returned between the posts - with the same contract. His contract now expires at the end of the 2025/26 season, and the 29-year-old has earned himself a good reputation in this country.

Goalkeeper Karlo Letica is moving to Lausanne from Romania. sda

"That would be the right step for his career"

"Of course, that makes it all the more exciting to see what happens to him in the summer. One or two clubs in Switzerland are still looking for a goalkeeper," Dani Gygax notes in the blue Sport studio.

"Candidate number one in Basel," says Blerim Dzemaili and adds: "That would be the right step for his career. FC Basel is a different club, also internationally." The FCZ legend believes that FCB would be good for him.

Gygax also sees Letica as the ideal successor to Marwin Hitz and recalls some of the saves he made in the first leg last week. "If he can stay on the European stage a little longer with Lausanne, then he'll make himself even more interesting. Then Basel might have to dig deep into their pockets," believes Gygax.

On Sunday, Letica and Lausanne-Sport welcome FCB of all teams. You can watch the game live on blue Sport from 2pm.