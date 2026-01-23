Blerim Dzemaili (40) is on site in the U.S. and Canada as a TV analyst for the Swiss national team. Ahead of the match against Argentina, he talks about their last meeting at the 2014 World Cup. He was the unlucky one in that game.

It was a game that marked the beginning of a new era for the Swiss national team: In the 2014 World Cup Round of 16 in Brazil, Switzerland faced the overwhelmingly powerful Argentine team led by Lionel Messi. The Swiss national team put up a heroic fight, but in the 117th minute, Angel Di Maria scored to make it 1–0 for Argentina. Then, in stoppage time of extra time, came the dramatic moment: Blerim Dzemaili headed the ball off the post; from there, it ricocheted off his shin and went out of bounds. The current TV analyst recalls the moment in an interview with blue Sport.

Blerim Dzemaili, how do you look back on the 2014 game?

Unfortunately, what I remember most is that header... That's just how it is—in a soccer player's career, things like that happen. It's a negative experience, but sports make history. It's a story about me and the national team.

How long did it take you to come to terms with that?

It was a situation that took some time to process. But eventually, it was over. And for me, life went on. That’s soccer. It was clear to me right then and there: We’d played against a great team with an incredible squad. Still, we really gave them a hard time. I got over it relatively quickly, even though it really felt like my world was falling apart at that moment.

How many times has that scene gone through your mind, and you've thought, "My God, if only I'd done it differently"?

Not that often, because I also had a fair amount of bad luck. Although I’d say there’s really no such thing as luck or bad luck in soccer. You make your own luck. But in that moment, things didn’t go my way. If you watch the play again, the ball hits the post and then bounces off my knee. Instead of going into the goal, it goes wide of the post. It was a situation that didn’t go my way.

Unforgettable: In the 120th minute of the 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match against Argentina, Blerim Dzemaili missed a huge chance to tie the game. Associated Press

How would you compare the Messi of the past with the Messi of today?

Back then, he was probably at the peak of his career. The best Messi of all time. But of course, Messi is incredible now, too. When you think that he can still make such a difference at this age—that’s wonderful for soccer. It’s wonderful for us who get to witness it. One of a kind. And everyone has to enjoy playing against a player like that.

Do we stand a chance against Argentina?

Absolutely, yes. It’s the mighty Argentina. You have to accept that; you have to respect them. They have some very good individual players. Still, I’m not 100 percent convinced by this team yet. They have some weaknesses; they’ve conceded four goals in their last two games. We’ll have our chances. We have to make sure we keep them in check defensively. They have a lot of quality up front. That’s why, just like in the last two games, we have to focus first and foremost on keeping a clean sheet—our defense has been very strong lately.

In addition to you and Messi, Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez were also on the field. How do you feel about their World Cup performances?

They’re incredible. I mean, they weren’t just our key players for a few years—they were for over 15 years. Incredible pillars of the team. I also liked how, against Colombia, Ricardo Rodriguez gave Miro Muheim tips after Muheim came on as a substitute for him. To me, that’s what a leader does, even if he isn’t always loud. And we don’t even need to talk about Granit—to me, he’s the best Swiss player of all time.

00:31

You're here at the World Cup as an expert on RSI and vision. What's it like on the other side?

Very good, I'm really enjoying it. Soccer has always been my passion. I enjoy following the progress of this national team. It didn't start yesterday—it started years ago. It's great to follow it.

You might also be interested in this