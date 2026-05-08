Johan Manzambi inspires in the Europa League semi-final with a dream goal against Braga - and causes discussion in the blue Sport Studio. Expert Blerim Dzemaili asks whether national team coach Murat Yakin can keep the Geneva player on the bench any longer.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fribourg turn around a 2-1 deficit in the semi-final second leg against Braga and advance to the Europa League final thanks to a 3-1 win.

Nati shooting star Johan Manzambi scores a dream goal from 21 meters shortly before the break. The blue Sport experts Michi Lang and Blerim Dzemaili are full of praise for his creativity, technique and maturity.

Dzemaili questions whether Murat Yakin can continue to use Manzambi only as a wild card in the national team. Show more

In the semi-final second leg against Braga, Freiburg have to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg in their own stadium if they are to reach the Europa League final for the first time.

And the Breisgauers got off to the perfect start. After a counter-attack, Jan-Niklas is stopped with an emergency brake and Mario Dorgeles is sent off in the sixth minute of the game. Lukas Kübler was hit on the left thigh in the 19th minute and the ball rolled into the net for the lead.

Manzambi with a stroke of genius

Johan Manzambi then makes his first appearance - the central midfielder takes a powerful left-footed shot from a central position 17 meters out, but lacks precision with his shot. The ball comes straight at keeper Lukáš Horníček, who makes a save.

Shortly before the break, the Geneva player does better: he receives the ball, picks up speed briefly and sends a powerful shot from 21 meters into the top right corner. During the break, the 20-year-old is praised to the skies by the experts in the blue Sport Studio.

"If there's creativity on the pitch, then it's Johan Manzambi - really outstanding," says Michi Lang, adding: "Extremely brave, he's always dribbling and looking for the finish." You'd think he's been playing on the stage for ten years and that's normal for him, the Wil sports boss marvels. "What the boy delivers is really great cinema."

Lang: "It just shows his status"

For Blerim Dzemaili, the goal is typical of the shooting star. "One of his strengths is that he always drops to the side to start from there." As he is not attacked, the Swiss player has plenty of time and can get the ball in front of him two or three times, says Dzemaili. "And the shot - the shooting technique is of course outstanding," emphasizes the FCZ legend.

Johan Manzambi causes a lot of joy. IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

For Lang, it is also impressive that Manzambi wants every ball and that his teammates often look for him. "That simply shows the importance he has on the pitch. His team-mates know that something good often comes out of it when he's on the ball," summarizes the long-time FCB professional.

Dzemaili (69 international caps) asks the "big question" on behalf of many football fans: "Can't Murat Yakin let him play?" Under the national team coach, Manzambi has often only been allowed to play as a wild card. In addition, Yakin sees him "more in the wing positions" than in the center, as he recently emphasized on blue Sport.

"A few months ago, I would have said it's great to have someone like that on the bench and to be able to bring him on as the first wild card. But now I don't know if you can really leave someone like that on the bench," says Dzemaili.