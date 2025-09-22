The two former Swiss national team players Michael Lang and Blerim Dzemaili are joining blue Sport's team of experts. Keystone

blue Sport, the "Home of Football" in Switzerland, is starting the new UEFA season with its usual comprehensive coverage. With Blerim Dzemaili and Michael Lang, two former national team players are joining the team as experts.

blue Sport announces two new football experts: Blerim Dzemaili and Michael Lang will be joining the team with immediate effect. The two of them will be working in particular around the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, analyzing the performance of the three Swiss representatives Basel, YB and Lausanne. On Thursdays, the entire evening is dedicated to the Swiss teams in Europe - the continuous program starts at 18:15. This week at the start of the Europa League on Wednesday: Basel face Freiburg away from home. These and all other games are available on blue Sport.

The 69-time Swiss national team player Blerim Dzemaili took part in 2 European Championship and 3 World Cup finals. The FC Zurich veteran played for many years in Italy (Parma, Napoli, Bologna) as well as for Galatasaray Istanbul and Montreal before returning to FCZ at the end of his career. Dzemaili not only brings a wealth of experience, but also an international perspective to blue Sport's reporting.

Michael Lang, also a former Swiss national team player, was a reliable performer in the Super League and had successful stints in the Bundesliga: the St. Gallen native won the Swiss championship twice with FC Basel before moving to Borussia Mönchengladbach. After another spell with Werder Bremen, he returned to Basel, where he ended his active career. Michael Lang is currently Head of Sport at Challenge League club FC Wil.

Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG, is delighted with the new additions: "We are thrilled to welcome Blerim Dzemaili and Michael Lang to our team. Both bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable to our viewers. Together with Alex Frei and Daniel Gygax, they will provide the full expert power on what we hope will be magical Swiss evenings."

