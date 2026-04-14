Blerim Dzemaili on the FCZ coach bang. KEYSTONE

Dennis Hediger gone with immediate effect, GC legend Marcel Koller takes over in the summer. Here's what club legends Blerim Dzemaili, Admir Mehmedi and Florian Stahel have to say about the bang at FC Zurich.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich fires coach Dennis Hediger on Tuesday and nips the discussion about his successor in the bud: GC legend Marcel Koller will take over next season.

The club legends Blerim Dzemaili, Admir Mehmedi and Florian Stahel tell blue News what they think about the bang at FCZ. Show more

Dzemaili: "Hediger's dismissal comes as no surprise"

Blerim Dzemaili: "The dismissal of Dennis Hediger didn't surprise me. Coaches are measured by results and he didn't deliver them. And his performances weren't exactly spectacular. You also have to remember that Hediger was still the choice of former sporting director Milos Malenovic, which certainly contributed to this. Nevertheless, it's a shame that once again only the coach has to bear the consequences.

The fact that Marcel Koller is now taking over for the new season is fitting. In the meantime, another player agent, Dino Lamberti, has a lot to say at FCZ. Koller and Carlos Bernegger have been working with Lamberti for years. Professionally, there are certainly no question marks with Koller. He has long since proven that he is a very good coach."

Mehmedi: "Can Marcel Koller develop the youngsters?"

Admir Mehmedi: "I'm very surprised about the timing of Dennis Hediger's dismissal. Although his sporting development has been inadequate of late and the results have clearly been lacking, this move shortly before the end of the season comes as something of a surprise. FC Zurich made a conscious decision to appoint him and expressed its confidence in him - especially as the club has repeatedly emphasized that it is generally satisfied with his work. This raises the question of why he was not given at least the remaining games. At the same time, however, one cannot ignore the fact that Hediger has not made any decisive progress with the team. Despite difficult circumstances in the environment and personnel changes in the squad, a clearer sporting signature would have been expected.

In Marcel Koller, FC Zurich has now opted for an experienced solution who has already worked at the highest level in the past. His track record speaks for itself, he will bring stability. But the decisive factor will be whether he can also develop the young players in a targeted manner - after all, this is precisely the direction FCZ wants to take."

Stahel: "The trust in Hediger was not great"

Florian Stahel: "For me, the dismissal is the logical consequence, as hard as it sounds. But that's the nature of the business when the results are lacking and there is no discernible development. The fact that there is not a lot of trust in Dennis Hediger was already evident when Carlos Bernegger, Marcel Koller's long-time assistant coach, was brought in a few weeks ago."