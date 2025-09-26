blue Sport expert Blerim Dzemaili explains why it was so difficult for him after his move from FCZ to the Premier League and why it also has to do with the Swiss league.

Sandro Zappella

Blerim Dzemaili makes his debut as an expert on blue Sport for the Europa League match between Young Boys and Panathinaikos Athens. As YB's opponent Panathinaikos is analyzed, the former super talent Renato Sanches, who now plays in Greece at the age of 28, is also discussed. In 2016, Sanches won the Golden Boy Award as the best young player, moved from Benfica to Bayern Munich and was subsequently unable to establish himself.

When asked about stumbling blocks abroad, Dzemaili explains why it is so difficult for young Swiss players abroad in particular: "What we underestimate is that the Swiss league is not seen in the same way as the Portuguese league, for example." Dzemaili himself moved from FCZ to Bolton in the Premier League in 2007, but didn't play a single game in the top English league: "What I noticed above all was that I had previously played for FCZ for four years, played internationally, played for the national team, but I arrive there and am simply a nobody."

Nobody knows you because you come from a league that nobody watches in England. The coach knew him, of course, and really wanted him, but looking back, Dzemaili says: "You have to start from scratch again. This new start is not easy."

