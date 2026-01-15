  1. Residential Customers
Super League Early contract extension for coach Maassen

SDA

15.1.2026 - 16:29

Enrico Maassen is now under contract with FCSG until 2028
Enrico Maassen is now under contract with FCSG until 2028
Keystone

The management of FC St. Gallen has extended its collaboration with coach Enrico Maassen ahead of schedule. The new contract with the German is now valid until the summer of 2028.

Keystone-SDA

15.01.2026, 16:29

15.01.2026, 16:30

The new agreement is equivalent to extending the contract by one year. As the successor to Peter Zeidler, the 41-year-old Maassen has been working in eastern Switzerland since the summer before last.

St. Gallen are in second place in the Super League standings, three points behind Thun. Their first opponent after the short break in the championship will be bottom-placed Winterthur on Saturday.

