Enrico Maassen is now under contract with FCSG until 2028 Keystone

The management of FC St. Gallen has extended its collaboration with coach Enrico Maassen ahead of schedule. The new contract with the German is now valid until the summer of 2028.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The new agreement is equivalent to extending the contract by one year. As the successor to Peter Zeidler, the 41-year-old Maassen has been working in eastern Switzerland since the summer before last.

St. Gallen are in second place in the Super League standings, three points behind Thun. Their first opponent after the short break in the championship will be bottom-placed Winterthur on Saturday.