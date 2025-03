Shoulder injury: Ebrima Colley will miss Young Boys for the time being Keystone

Young Boys will be without Ebrima Colley for several weeks. The 25-year-old Gambian international is suffering from a shoulder injury.

This was announced by the Swiss champions on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Gambia international suffered the injury on Sunday during the 2-1 win in Basel after being fouled by an opponent. Colley had to be substituted after just 19 minutes.