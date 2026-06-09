According to the model of a German economist, Virgil Van Dijk should lead the Netherlands to their first ever World Cup title. KEYSTONE

A German economist has always been right with his model at World Cups since 2014 - this time the Netherlands should win the race. The betting shops see a different team at the top.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who will win the 2026 World Cup? At the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, several nations are at the top of the list of the most frequently named favorites: France, Spain and England.

In the past three World Cups, a German economist correctly predicted the eventual world champions with his model. This year it will be Holland.

Switzerland does not play a decisive role in the predictions in the race for the title. Show more

The economist: The Netherlands

He was absolutely right at the last three World Cups: German economist Joachim Klement. After Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022, the Netherlands is expected to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time in 2026.

Klement uses a model that combines factors such as FIFA rankings, population size, economic development and other historical data.

Although the Netherlands have been among the world's best for decades, they have never won a World Cup final. The Oranje have reached the final three times (1974 against Germany, 1978 against Argentina and 2010 against Spain).

According to the model, the title is out of reach for Switzerland. They will face Portugal in the round of 16 - as they did four years ago in Qatar.

Will the 2026 World Cup be the Dutch national team's tournament? KEYSTONE

The betting shops: Spain ahead of France and England

If you want to put your money on the next world champions, the bookmakers currently have a very clear picture: Spain tops most of the odds lists. They are followed by France, England, Brazil and Argentina.

The reason is obvious: Spain's golden generation is likely to go one better at this year's World Cup after winning the European Championship title in 2024. The team around stars Gavi and Lamine Yamal is young and technically outstanding.

Switzerland is considered the underdog by the bookmakers.

The Spanish magic feet Lamine Yamal and Gavi want to cause a sensation. KEYSTONE

The Super Computer: Argentina is hot on Spain's heels

The Super Computer is also backing Spain. The sports data provider Opta had the World Cup calculated tens of thousands of times and Spain was the most frequent winner. It was followed by Argentina, France and England.

Switzerland factor: In the simulations, the national team is regularly seen as a team that can survive the group stage and cause surprises. However, the statistical probability of winning the title has not yet been high enough.

Will Lionel Messi kiss the World Cup trophy in 2026 after 2022? KEYSTONE

Animal oracle: Uruguay beats Spain in the opener

No World Cup without animal prophets. Paul the octopus became famous for correctly predicting all of Germany's matches and the final at the 2010 World Cup, achieving cult status worldwide. Although Paul is no longer alive, new oracles appear before every major tournament - from octopuses to camels and cats.

The animals at Guadalajara Zoo also "guess" the World Cup - but one step at a time. While the elephants are betting on an opening victory for South Africa against hosts Mexico, the gorillas are predicting a win for Uruguay against Spain.

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