The decision in the Super League relegation battle has been made. Winterthur, GC and Yverdon all won their final games, but the mood in the stadiums couldn't be more different.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the final round of the Relegation Group, Winterthur, GC and Yverdon, the three teams at the bottom of the table, all won at home. But only Winterthur are celebrating.

In an interview with blue Sport, Winti coach Uli Forte talks about a wild dressing room party: "I had to flee again straight away. It's hara-kiri at the moment."

The mood at GC is different. Despite their victory, the record champions have to go into the barrage against Aarau, which is why captain Amir Abrashi unceremoniously grabs the stadium microphone after the final whistle at the Letzigrund. Show more

On the final 38th matchday, FC Winterthur, Grasshoppers and Yverdon all recorded home victories. And so nothing changes in the standings: Yverdon are relegated in last place, GC have to play a barrage against FC Aarau and FC Winterthur actually manage to stay in the league.

At 10.21 p.m., there is no holding back on the Schützenwiese. Whether it's the players, the fans or coach Uli Forte - the jubilation after the final whistle against Sion is immense. Fireworks included.

"A real madness"

"It was possible thanks to the players, who never gave up and never let themselves get down," said Winti coach Uli Forte in an interview with blue Sport. "We're really happy, everyone on the staff. Madness, a real madness."

He continued: "I had to run out of the dressing room straight away. It's hara-kiri at the moment, everything is splashing around. The players are singing, the music is playing. That's how it has to be, the players have earned it."

Abrashi grabs the stadium microphone

In contrast, there is no party atmosphere in the Letzigrund. And this despite the Grasshoppers winning 2:0 against St.Gallen and thus avoiding direct relegation. But GC is not saved; as in the previous season, a barrage awaits.

As the team thanks the supporters in front of the fan curve, Amir Abrashi can suddenly be heard over the stadium microphone. "Dear fans! Please listen for a moment. First of all: Thank you very much for coming. We had to win this important game, and we did," shouts the GC captain. "But now we need you again! We still have two important games left. Come to the barrage, everyone. We need you!"

Cheers erupt in the GC curve. However, there is one catch: GC's "home game" next Tuesday will not take place at the Letzigrund because the band "Imagine Dragons" will transform the stadium into a festival site. According to reports, GC will switch to Lugano. Nevertheless, Abrashi's incendiary speech should motivate at least some GC supporters to make the trip to Ticino.

